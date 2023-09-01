Black Crowes Announce ‘Southern Harmony’ Deluxe Box Set

The Black Crowes have announced a deluxe reissue of their second album, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, featuring unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides and a live performance from 1993 at Houston's Sam Houston Coliseum.

The collection is set for release on Dec. 1 and is available to preorder now in a variety of formats, including "super deluxe" four-LP and three-CD box sets. These editions will also include a reproduction of the album's original 132-page promotional hymnal containing the band's insights about the album and a set of lithographs of photos taken during the album sessions.

You can see the four-LP track listing below.

More Multi-Platinum Success

Released in 1992, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion continued the Black Crowes' winning streak following the multi-platinum success of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker. This sophomore release topped the Billboard 200 and sold more than 2 million copies in the United States.

The Black Crowes will also open for Aerosmith on their Peace Out farewell tour, which launches on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia.

'Southern Harmony and Musical Companion Super Deluxe 4LP' Track Listing

LP 1 – The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion

Sting Me

Remedy

Thorn In My Pride

Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye

Sometimes Salvation

Hotel Illness

Black Moon Creeping

No Speak No Slave

My Morning Song

Time Will Tell

LP2 – More Companions: Unreleased, Outtakes and B-Sides

99 Pounds

Miserable

Rainy Day Women No 12 & 35

Boomer’s Story

Darling of the Underground Press

Sting Me (Slow)

Bad Luck Blue Eyes, Goodbye

Sometimes Salvation

Black Moon Creeping

LP3 – Southern Harmony Live: Feb. 6, 1993, Houston

No Speak No Slave

Sting Me

My Morning Song

Jam

Thorn in My Pride

LP4 – Southern Harmony Live: Feb. 6, 1993, Houston

Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye

Black Moon Creeping

Hotel Illness

Sometimes Salvation

Remedy