The Black Crowes are continuing to fuel anticipation for their forthcoming new album, A Pound of Feathers. You can now watch a new music video below for "Profane Prophecy," the first single and one of two songs that have been released so far.

"Wherever it came from, I don't interrupt it," guitarist Rich Robinson recently told UCR in regards to "Profane Prophecy" and its origins.

"Songs kind of gravitate towards each other from a collective standpoint, and then they kind of dictate what the record is going to be," he adds. "That song was just a really cool uptempo rock song that I really loved. It just kind of wrote [itself]and I kind of stay out of the way and let it come.. And then it's always cool to give it to Chris and see what he brings to it."

"Profane Prophecy" and "Pharmacy Chronicles" are the first two songs that the Crowes have released previewingf A Pound of Feathers, which will arrive Mar. 13.

Rich Robinson Plays Bass on the New Black Crowes Album

While there has been no official update regarding the current status of Black Crowes bassist Sven Pipien, he was absent when the group played a Texas show in early December. with former Chris Robinson Brotherhood bassist Mark "Muddy" Dutton occupying his usual spot on stage.

During the conversation with UCR, Rich Robinson confirmed that he's playing bass on the upcoming album, something he's done in the past, both with his own solo work and on earlier Crowes albums including 1996's Three Snakes and One Charm and 2001's Lions. "This record was basically just me, Chris and [drummer] Cully [Symington]," he shares. "We brought in [keyboardist] Erik [Deutsch] towards the end of the process and our backup singers."

"I played all the guitars and all the bass...we just kind of found that it moved in a way that we really liked and appreciated," he continues. "It just worked. And so we're like, 'Why fuck around? Why do it again?'"

How Chris Robinson Feels About 'A Pound of Feathers'

"We made this record in eight to 10 days," Chris Robinson said in a statement when the new album was announced. “Bringing the high and inspiration from Happiness Bastards into this album, it was a natural progression. We experimented more, we wrote on instinct and how we were feeling in the moment. Rich brought a spontaneity to the record that I can't describe, but it's the best s--t he's ever done."

Watch the Black Crowes' 'Profane Prophecy' Video