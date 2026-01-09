The Black Crowes will release a brand new album, A Pound of Feathers, on March 13.

Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson made the album in Nashville with producer Jay Joyce, who also produced the Crowes' last album, the Grammy-nominated Happiness Bastards.

"We made this record in eight to 10 days," Chris Robinson said in a statement. “Bringing the high and inspiration from Happiness Bastards into this album, it was a natural progression. We experimented more, we wrote on instinct and how we were feeling in the moment. Rich brought a spontaneity to the record that I can't describe, but it's the best s--t he's ever done."

"This album feels transformative to us," Rich Robinson added. "Going back to our roots, we felt that spark in the studio and how we work together. Lighting a fire that hits harder, more jagged but is still true to our musical essence."

Ahead of March 13, two new songs from the album have been released, "Profane Prophecy" and "Pharmacy Chronicles." A complete track listing can be viewed below.

When Did the Black Crowes Last Release an Album?

The Black Crowes' Happiness Bastards arrived in March of 2024, their first album of all new material in over a decade. Prior to Happiness Bastards, they released an EP in 2022 called 1972, which contained covers of songs released that year and marked the first time the brothers had worked together in a studio in a number of years.

"It's natural. We grew up doing this. I mean, the first time I went in the studio, I was 15," Rich told UCR then. "Everything with us — there's not a lot of planning. It's all just more how we feel ... because we are a band and we can go in and just knock it out. There doesn't have to be a semi-trucks worth of computer programmers — just plug in your amp, play the song, you get out."

The Black Crowes, 'A Pound of Feathers' Track Listing:

1. "Profane Prophecy"

2. "Cruel Streak"

3. "Pharmacy Chronicles"

4. "Do the Parasite!"

5. "High and Lonesome"

6. "Queen of the B-Sides"

7. "It's Like That"

8. "Blood Red Regrets"

9. "You Call This a Good Time"

10. "Eros Blues"

11. "Doomsday Doggerel"