The Black Crowes have spent more than a year on the road in support of Happiness Bastards, but they're not slowing down in 2026. Rich and Chris Robinson already scheduled headlining shows in Australia, Japan, the U.K. and Europe – and that's before serving as support for Guns N' Roses on their long-awaited U.S. tour.

They'll play multiple dates in Melbourne, Australia; and Tokyo, Japan. Tickets are on sale now through the band's official site. See all of their confirmed dates, cities and venues below, along with a continually updated list of 2026's biggest rock tours.

The Black Crowes have already shared the stage recently with Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, who joined the band for their final song in January 2025 at the FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles. They covered Led Zeppelin's "Going to California" together after Slash arrived unannounced.

Whan Does the Black Crowes' 2026 Tour Begin?

In February, the Black Crowes released an expanded and remastered 6LP/3CD edition of Live at the Greek, commemorating their 1999 in-concert collaborations with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page. The new reissue restores Black Crowes songs that were not included in the original edition because of label restrictions.

Happiness Bastards arrived in March 2024 as the band's 10th LP and their first new record in some 15 years, following Before the Frost ... Until the Freeze. The Black Crowes kicked off these shows in April, then extended the tour until the end of 2024.

Stops in 2025 included the Boston Calling Music Festival and Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, among others. A five-disc reissue followed in September that expanded on 1994's Amorica, with previously unreleased live material and an entire second album that sat in the vaults for decades.

Black Crowes 2026 Tour

4/2-3 – Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum

4/5 – Byron Bay, Australia @ Bluesfest

4/6 – Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall

4/9 – Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

4/10 – Newcastle, Australia @ Newcastle Entertainment Centre

4/14-15 – Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Zepp DiverCity

6/26 – Chelmsford, UK @ State Fayre Festival

7/5 – Rastatt, Germany @ Ehrenhof Residenzschloss

7/8 – Alicante, @ Spain Multiespacio Rabasa

7/11 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool

(Guns N' Roses Support Shows)

8/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

8/26 – Edmonton, Canada @ Commonwealth Stadium

8/29 – Vancouver, Canada @ BC Place

9/2 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

