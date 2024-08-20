The Black Crowes Add More Dates to Happiness Bastards Tour

The Black Crowes have announced additional dates for their Happiness Bastards Tour, including rescheduled shows following the cancellation of Aerosmith's Peace Out Tour, which the Crowes were supporting.

Fourteen new shows have been added to the 33-date tour, which gets underway on Sept. 27 in Northfield, Ohio. You can see the Black Crowes' full itinerary for the Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise), including the new dates, below.

The upcoming concerts proceed a run of dates that concluded in June after starting in April, a month after the release of their latest album, Happiness Bastards.

The shows were scheduled to begin on Sept. 28 in Cincinnati and run through February 2025, with more than 20 dates as support on Aerosmith's farewell tour. But the veteran band recently announced its retirement from touring following singer Steven Tyler's vocal issues, leaving the Crowes open to headline a new tour.

Where Are the Black Crowes Playing in 2024?

Several dates on the Black Crowes' upcoming tour have been rescheduled in the wake of the Aerosmith tour cancellation. The band will now begin the run of dates a day earlier in Northfield, Ohio, with Cincinnati as the second concert of the tour.

New dates on the tour include stops in St. Petersburg, Florida, New Orleans, Austin and two concluding shows on Dec. 21 and 22 in Port Chester, New York. Rescheduled concerts take place in St. Augustine, Florida, Milwaukee, Albuquerque and a handful of other cities, which you can see below.

Tickets for the Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise) go on sale Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information on the Black Crowes' website.

The Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)

9/27/24 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage +

9/28/24 - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena

10/1/24 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena +

10/3/24 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

10/4/24 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

10/6/24 - St. Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater *

10/9/24 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

10/10/24 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center +

10/12/24 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheater

10/13/24 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre +

10/15/24 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

10/18/24 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

10/19/24 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre *

10/23/24 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall *

10/25/24 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Live Rockford *

10/26/24 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory +

10/29/24 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center +

10/31/24 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *

11/2/24 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort *

11/7/24 - Tulsa, OK - Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort +

11/8/24 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts +

11/10/24 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater +

11/11/24 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater +

11/14/24 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

11/16/24 - Albuquerque, NM - Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino Hotel *

11/19/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater +

11/30/24 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento *

12/3/24 - Stateline, NV - Tahoe Blue Event Center

12/5/24 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas +

12/6/24 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center

12/19/24 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor *

12/21/24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre +

12/22/24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre +

+New Date

*Rescheduled Date