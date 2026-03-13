Billy Joel received a star-studded tribute on Thursday at New York’s Carnegie Hall, where Rob Thomas, Matt Nathanson, Train’s Pat Monahan and several other musicians performed various hits and deep cuts penned by the Piano Man.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot footage from the event below.

The all-star tribute show was part of City Winery founder Michael Dorf’s Music Of concert series, which has raised millions of dollars for music education programs over the past 20 years. Previous shows in the series have honored the work of Patti Smith, Paul McCartney, Led Zeppelin and more.

READ MORE: Billy Joel Albums Ranked Worst to Best

The famed venue is significant in Joel’s history. Producer Phil Ramone saw the singer perform at Carnegie Hall in June 1977 and was so impressed that he decided to work with him. Their decade-long collaboration yielded numerous multiplatinum albums including The Stranger, 52nd Street and Glass Houses.

Billy Joel Receives Standing Ovation at Carnegie Hall Tribute — Without Playing a Note

Joel did not perform on Thursday, as he’s dealing with a brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus that can impede his hearing, vision and balance. The singer announced his condition and halted all touring last May, as doctors said performances could exacerbate his condition.

Yet Joel did receive a standing ovation when he waved at the audience from the balcony, where he was seated next to pop star Pink and her daughter, Willow Sage Hart. Joel’s touring band (minus singer and guitarist Mike DelGuidice, who had a prior commitment) also served as the house band for the evening.

What Songs Did Stars Perform at Billy Joel Tribute?

Some artists stuck to Joel’s treasure trove of hits on Thursday. Nathanson delighted the audience with a solo acoustic version of “I Go to Extremes,” followed by a high-energy version of “Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)” that received a spirited crowd singalong, according to Rolling Stone. Thomas tackled the TikTok sleeper hit “Vienna,” while Monahan handled the tender ballad “She’s Always a Woman.”

Watch Rob Thomas Cover Billy Joel's 'Vienna' at Carnegie Hall

Others opted for deep cuts and reinventions. Jazz-pop singer Sammy Rae gave “River of Dreams” a ukulele makeover, then performed The Stranger's “Get It Right the First Time,” which Joel himself hasn’t performed since 1979.

Joel’s daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, performed An Innocent Man’s “This Night,” which she dedicated to her "musical hero" father and "golden muse" mother, as well as Ludwig van Beethoven, who is credited as a songwriter on the track. Singer-songwriter Jon McLaughlin revisited Joel’s ill-fated 1971 debut album Cold Spring Harbor for a cover of the plucky “Everybody Loves You Now.”

Watch Alexa Ray Joel Cover 'This Night' at Carnegie Hall

The evening closed with a flurry of smash hits, including “Uptown Girl” (performed by Curtis Harding), “Only the Good Die Young” (delivered by sibling pop-soul duo Lawrence) and “Piano Man” (played by Jack’s Mannequin and Something Corporate leader Andrew McMahon).

Watch Andrew McMahon Cover 'Piano Man' at Carnegie Hall

Watch Pat Monahan Cover 'She's Always a Woman' at Carnegie Hall

Watch Sammy Rae Cover 'Get It Right the First Time' at Carnegie Hall

Will Billy Joel Perform Live Again?

It remains to be seen whether Joel will perform live again. Despite his health challenges, he told Bill Maher last July that he “[felt] good … They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling.”

“Once a performer, always a performer!” Alexa Ray Joel recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “But health comes first. I said, ‘If you’re going to perform again, please stay seated at the piano. No throwing the microphone stand around!’”

The Music of Billy Joel - Carnegie Hall, March 12, 2026 Set List (via setlist.fm)

1. "Movin' Out (Anthony's Song) (with Yola)

2. "Vienna" (with Rob Thomas)

3. "She's Always a Woman" (with Pat Monahan)

4. "And So It Goes" (with Mary Chapin Carpenter)

5. "I Go to Extremes" (with Matt Nathanson)

6. "Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)" (with Matt Nathanson)

7. "Everybody Loves You Now" (with Jon McLaughlin)

8. "This Night" (with Alexa Ray Joel)

9. "Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)" (with Rufus Wainwright)

10. "Turn the Lights Back On" (with Ledisi)

11. "The Downeaster 'Alexa'" (with Marc Roberge and Itzhak Perlman)

12. "She's Got a Way" (with Bettye LaVette; changed to "He's Got a Way")

13. "The Longest Time" piano sonata (with David Rosenthal)

14. "My Life" (with Wyclef Jean and Music Will Academy)

15. "Stiletto" (with Neal Francis)

16. "The River of Dreams" (with Sammy Rae)

17. "Get It Right the First Time" (with Sammy Rae)

18. "Allentown" (with Natalie Merchant)

19. "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" (with Billy Joel Band and Dan Orlando)

20. "Uptown Girl" (with Curtis Harding)

21. "Big Shot" (with Gavin DeGraw)

22. "Only the Good Die Young" (with Lawrence)

23. "Piano Man" (with Andrew McMahon)

24. "You May Be Right" (with everyone)

Keep reading to see our list of Billy Joel live albums ranked: