Watch Billy Joel and Billy Gibbons Blaze Through ZZ Top Songs

Billy Gibbons made another stop on the rock 'n' roll guest circuit on Sunday, joining Billy Joel during his longstanding Madison Square Garden residency to rip through ZZ Top classics "La Grange" and "Tush."

You can watch a video of the performance below.

Joel's band began teasing "La Grange" as Gibbons sauntered onstage. He feigned surprise and stroked his chest-length beard as the audience erupted in applause. "Holy shit, it's Billy Gibbons!" one audience member can be heard saying in the video.

"From a Billy to a Billy," Gibbons said to Joel. "He's almost got it. Can I have a guitar?" The band then launched back into "La Grange," and Gibbons traded solos with Joel's lead guitarist Tommy Byrnes, Joel and saxophonist Mark Rivera.

The band then revved into "Tush" — a set list mainstay for Joel — with rhythm guitarist Mike DelGuidice handling lead vocals as usual. As Gibbons left the stage, Joel said, "That was a fantasy come true."

Gibbons recently joined Elvis Costello at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl during a benefit concert for the Musician Treatment Foundation, tearing through ZZ Top's "Sharp Dressed Man," "Jesus Just Left Chicago," "Thunderbird and "La Grange." The Texas trio will launch its headlining tour in early April.

Joel, meanwhile, continues to play his monthly engagement at Madison Square Garden in between co-headlining stadium dates with Stevie Nicks. The joint trek launched on March 10 at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and will resume on April 8 at Arlington, Texas' AT&T Stadium.