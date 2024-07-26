Watch Axl Rose Sing With Billy Joel at Final MSG Residency Show

On Thursday night, Billy Joel brought out a special musical guest at the final show of his Madison Square Garden residency in New York City: Axl Rose.

The Guns N' Roses singer appeared a little later in Joel's 25-song set, performing covers of Wings' "Live and Let Die" and AC/DC's "Highway to Hell."

Joel, of course, performed several of his best-known songs, including "New York State of Mind," "Allentown," "Vienna," "Uptown Girl" and plenty more. You can view a complete set list, plus videos of Joel and Rose, below.

"There's no place like this," Joel told the audience (via Rolling Stone), speaking about Madison Square Garden. The concert marked his 150th performance at the famous venue.

Comedian Jimmy Fallon also appeared on stage to give Joel a banner commemorating the moment.

"Congratulations," Fallon said. "I love you. New York city loves you. The world loves you. You've given us all great memories of being here. And now we get to watch you get a memory. You're never going to forget this night here."

Joel's Future Plans

Joel's MSG residency may be over, but he does not plan to stop performing. He currently has concerts scheduled through the fall, including a show with Rod Stewart in Cleveland, and three with Sting in St. Louis, San Antonio and Las Vegas.

Watch Billy Joel and Axl Rose Perform 'Live and Let Die'

Watch Billy Joel and Axl Rose Perform 'Highway to Hell'

Watch Billy Joel and Axl Rose Perform 'You May Be Right'

Billy Joel, Madison Square Garden July 25, 2024 Set List

1. "Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)"

2. "Pressure"

3. "The Entertainer"

4. "Zanzibar"

5. "Vienna"

6. "My Life"

7. "An Innocent Man"

8. "The Downeaster 'Alexa'"

9. "Don"t Ask Me Why"

10. "New York State Of Mind"

11. "Allentown"

12. "This Is The Time"

13. "Live and Let Die" (Wings cover with Axl Rose)

14. "Highway to Hell" (AC/DC cover with Axl Rose)

15. "Movin" Out (Anthony"s Song)"

16. "Only The Good Die Young"

17."The River Of Dreams"

18. "Nessun dorma" (Giacomo Puccini cover)

19. "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant"

20. "Piano Man"

21. "We Didn"t Start The Fire"

22. "Uptown Girl"

23. "It"s Still Rock and Roll To Me"

24. "Big Shot"

25. "You May Be Right" (with Axl Rose)