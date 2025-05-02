Billy Idol Admits He’s Lucky to Have Survived the ’80s

Billy Idol was one of the biggest stars of the ‘80s, but in hindsight the singer says he’s fortunate to have survived the decade.

During a recent interview with USA Today, Idol looked back on his wild past.

“I’m lucky to be here,” the singer remarked. “If I was doing today what I was doing in the ‘80s, I would be dead. A lot of people didn’t make it out.”

Idol has been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol abuse in the past, including an overdose in 1994. The singer has previously called himself “California Sober” these days, a term used to describe people who occasionally drink or smoke cannabis, while generally abstaining from any other recreational drugs.

While Idol, who turns 70 this year, admitted he has toned down the behavior he exhibited early in his career, he hasn’t completely abandoned the attitude that made him one of rock’s most beloved rebels.

“I most definitely still have a wild side,” the singer confessed. “There’s still the guy who doesn’t mind risking things, just trying to keep it in check. The guy who is willing to move to another continent to start his life again or gamble his future a lot of the time.”

Idol added that he works to abide by a simple rule: “If I do anything too much, don’t carry on the next day.”

Billy Idol's Busy 2025

Idol has been busy so far in 2025 and he doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon. The singer’s latest album, Dream Into It, was recently released, and he launched a nationwide tour with Joan Jett on April 30. There’s also the appropriately-titled documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead which premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival this June.

It could have been an even bigger year for Idol had he been elected to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The “Rebel Yell” singer appeared on the ballot for the first time, but was passed over for induction despite being among the top vote getters from fans.

In the USA Today interview – conducted before the Hall of Fame class was announced – Idol pondered how the results could play out.

“If I don’t get in, it wouldn’t be the end of the world because there’s always another year,” he remarked. “But if we do, it’s a chance to thank your fans. They’re the reason you’re here and they stuck with you through thick and thin – and believe me, some parts of it were thin! – and that’s the reason I’m still going.”