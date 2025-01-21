Billy Idol and Joan Jett Announce 2025 Tour

Billy Idol and Joan Jett are teaming up for a summer tour.

Idol announced the It's a Nice Day to... Tour Again! tour with a humorous video (embedded below) in which he can't go anywhere without having somebody quote his own lyrics to him. Guess who turns up as a psychologist?

The first leg of the tour will kick off April 30th in Phoenix and will conclude on May 23 in Toronto. After a three-month break, the tour starts again on Aug. 16 in Philadelphia and is currently scheduled to end on Sept. 25 in Los Angeles. To help those affected by the L.A. wildfires, five dollars from every ticket sold for the final show will be donated to the American Red Cross.

You can see a complete list of tour dates below. Artist pre-sales begin Wednesday, January 22 at 9 a.m. local time, with local pre-sales beginning Thursday, January 23 at 9AM local time. The general on-sale begins Friday, January 24 at 9AM local time.

Idol has recently completed work on a new album. In recent social media posts he has said to expect the as-yet-untitled record - his first full-length since 2014's Kings and Queens of the Underground - in April. (He also released recently released two EPs - 2021's The Roadside and 2022's The Cage.)

Jett spent last summer alongside Alanis Morrissette on the Triple Moon Tour. Before she hits the road with Idol she'll mount a brief Las Vegas Residency. Her most recent release was the 2023 six-song EP Mindsets.

Billy Idol and Joan Jett 2025 Tour Dates

April 30: Phoenix, AZ— Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 3: Houston, TX— Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

May 4: Austin, TX— Moody Center

May 7: Fort Worth, TX— Dickies Arena

May 9: Alpharetta, GA— Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 10: Tampa, FL— MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 13: Sunrise, FL— Amerant Bank Arena

May 16: Charlotte, NC— PNC Music Pavilion

May 17: Nashville, TN— Bridgestone Arena

May 20: Tinley Park, IL— Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

May 21: Cincinnati, OH— Riverbend Music Center

May 23: Toronto, ON— Budweiser Stage

August 16: Philadelphia, PA— TD Pavilion at The Mann

August 17: Saratoga Springs, NY— Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 20: New York, NY— Madison Square Garden Arena

August 22: Columbia, MD— Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 23: Mansfield, MA— Xfinity Center

August 26: Bangor, ME— Maine Savings Amphitheatre

August 28: Clarkston, MI— Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 30: Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center

August 31: Milwaukee, WI— American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

September 3: Morrison, CO— Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 5: Salt Lake City, UT— Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 12: Palm Springs, CA— Acrisure Arena

September 14: Berkeley, CA— Greek Theater*

September 17: Wheatland, CA— Toyota Amphitheatre

September 19: Ridgefield, WA— Cascades Amphitheater

September 20: Seattle, WA— Climate Pledge Arena

September 23: Chula Vista, CA— North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 25: Los Angeles, CA— The Kia Forum

Watch Billy Idol and Joan Jett's Tour Announcement Video