Billy Idol and Joan Jett Announce 2025 Tour
Billy Idol and Joan Jett are teaming up for a summer tour.
Idol announced the It's a Nice Day to... Tour Again! tour with a humorous video (embedded below) in which he can't go anywhere without having somebody quote his own lyrics to him. Guess who turns up as a psychologist?
The first leg of the tour will kick off April 30th in Phoenix and will conclude on May 23 in Toronto. After a three-month break, the tour starts again on Aug. 16 in Philadelphia and is currently scheduled to end on Sept. 25 in Los Angeles. To help those affected by the L.A. wildfires, five dollars from every ticket sold for the final show will be donated to the American Red Cross.
You can see a complete list of tour dates below. Artist pre-sales begin Wednesday, January 22 at 9 a.m. local time, with local pre-sales beginning Thursday, January 23 at 9AM local time. The general on-sale begins Friday, January 24 at 9AM local time.
Idol has recently completed work on a new album. In recent social media posts he has said to expect the as-yet-untitled record - his first full-length since 2014's Kings and Queens of the Underground - in April. (He also released recently released two EPs - 2021's The Roadside and 2022's The Cage.)
Jett spent last summer alongside Alanis Morrissette on the Triple Moon Tour. Before she hits the road with Idol she'll mount a brief Las Vegas Residency. Her most recent release was the 2023 six-song EP Mindsets.
Billy Idol and Joan Jett 2025 Tour Dates
April 30: Phoenix, AZ— Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 3: Houston, TX— Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
May 4: Austin, TX— Moody Center
May 7: Fort Worth, TX— Dickies Arena
May 9: Alpharetta, GA— Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 10: Tampa, FL— MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 13: Sunrise, FL— Amerant Bank Arena
May 16: Charlotte, NC— PNC Music Pavilion
May 17: Nashville, TN— Bridgestone Arena
May 20: Tinley Park, IL— Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
May 21: Cincinnati, OH— Riverbend Music Center
May 23: Toronto, ON— Budweiser Stage
August 16: Philadelphia, PA— TD Pavilion at The Mann
August 17: Saratoga Springs, NY— Broadview Stage at SPAC
August 20: New York, NY— Madison Square Garden Arena
August 22: Columbia, MD— Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 23: Mansfield, MA— Xfinity Center
August 26: Bangor, ME— Maine Savings Amphitheatre
August 28: Clarkston, MI— Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 30: Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center
August 31: Milwaukee, WI— American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
September 3: Morrison, CO— Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 5: Salt Lake City, UT— Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 12: Palm Springs, CA— Acrisure Arena
September 14: Berkeley, CA— Greek Theater*
September 17: Wheatland, CA— Toyota Amphitheatre
September 19: Ridgefield, WA— Cascades Amphitheater
September 20: Seattle, WA— Climate Pledge Arena
September 23: Chula Vista, CA— North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 25: Los Angeles, CA— The Kia Forum
Watch Billy Idol and Joan Jett's Tour Announcement Video
