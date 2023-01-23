Billy Idol Announces 2023 North American Tour

Billy Idol will spend the spring of 2023 touring North America. His tour will kick off on March 30 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and conclude with an appearance at Pasadena's Cruel World festival on May 20.

He will be joined on the tour by his longtime collaborator, guitarist Steve Stevens.

You can see the tour dates below.

The singer has released two EPs of new material in the past two years, with last year's The Cage following 2021's The Roadside. Earlier this month, Idol was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Some way or other, by hook or by crook, I finagled my way into this position where I'm still going strong and enjoying it," he recently told Variety. "We just started playing because we loved it. Maybe it would last six months or a couple, three years. And now it's almost 50 years later. The music we've been putting out lately has been fantastic.”

Billy Idol 2023 Tour

March 30 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Arizona Bike Week

April 1 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

April 4 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

April 18 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock

April 21 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 22 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

April 25 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 1 - Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center

May 3 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

May 5 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

May 6 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

May 9 - Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Hall

May 11 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

May 12 - St. Paul, MN @ Place Theater

May 20 - Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival