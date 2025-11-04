ZZ Top stalwart Billy Gibbons will play a string of North American concerts in 2026 with his BFG Band. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below.

The new 27-show tour includes a two-night stand at the City Winery in New York City, as well as stops in California, Ohio, Tennessee and Georgia, among others. Gibbons is also playing the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, site of the final performances by Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper more than 65 years ago. Dates begin in late January and continue for more than a month.

The BFG Band includes former Stevie Ray Vaughan drummer Chris "Whipper" Layton, a fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and Mike "The Drifter" Flanigin on Hammond organ, bass and backing vocals.

"I'm joined with Whipper and The Drifter, in our collective Texas collective blues tradition," Gibbons said in an official statement. "There's a bond that speaks volumes about our sonic skew. One might hear a surf tune or some other detour of loudness as what we do is looser than our collective background might suggest. We predict good times as we always say, 'Ya' can't lose with the blues.""

When Will Billy Gibbons' New Album Be Released?

Gibbons confirms work on a third solo album for Concord Records, following 2015's Perfectamundo, 2018's The Big Bad Blues and 2021's Hardware. He plans to issue a new track titled "Brown Paper Bag" closer to the kick off the 2026 tour. This year already saw the release of "Livin' It Up Down in Texas" from the soundtrack to the Paramount+ show Landman.

Billy Gibbons and the BFG Band 2026 Tour

1/20 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

1/21 - Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

1/23 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

1/24 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

1/25 - Anaheim, CA @ Grove of Anaheim

1/28 - Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

1/29 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

1/31 – Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

2/1 - St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre

2/3 - Columbus, OH @ Southern Theatre

2/4 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

2/6 - Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House

2/7 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

2/10 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

2/11 - Plymouth, MA @ Plymouth Memorial Hall

2/13 - Rutland, VT @ Paramount Theatre

2/14 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchouge Theatre

2/16-17 - New York, NY @ City Winery New York

2/19 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

2/20 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

2/21 - Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

2/23 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

2/24 - Frederick, MD @ Weinberg Center for the Arts

2/26 - Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

2/27 - Bristol, TN @ Paramount Bristol

2/28 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

