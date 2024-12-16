The Biggest-Selling Rock Album of 2024 May Surprise You

The best-selling rock album of 2024 is 47 years old.

In a year dominated by pop, country and hip-hop, Fleetwood Mac's 1977 masterpiece Rumours was the highest-charting rock album on Billboard's 2024 year-end chart, landing at No. 34, just one spot ahead of Elton John's 2017 greatest hits collection Diamonds.

Just 29 of the Top 200 albums on Billboard's year-end 2024 chart were from rock artists. Depressingly, none of them were released this year. All but five of the 29 were greatest hits collections. Besides Rumours, the only non-compilation rock albums to make the chart were Nirvana's Nevermind, AC/DC's Back in Black, Linkin Park's [Hybrid Theory] and Sublime's self-titled 1996 album.

Taylor Swift earned the top two spots and four of the Top 10, hitting No. 1 with her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, No. 2 with 1989 (Taylor's Version), No. 9 with 2019's Lover and No. 10 with 2022's Midnights.

You can see where each of the 29 rock albums landed on Billboard's 2024 year-end chart below.

Rock Albums in Billboard's 2024 Year-End Top 200

34. Fleetwood Mac, Rumours

35. Elton John, Diamonds

40. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Chronicle: Their 20 Greatest Hits

47. Queen, Greatest Hits

51. Bob Marley, Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers75. Nickleback, The Best of Nickelback: Volume 1

93. Nirvana, Nevermind

94. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Greatest Hits

99. Journey, Journey's Greatest Hits

104. Guns N' Roses, Greatest Hits

106. Daryl Hall and John Oates, The Very Best of Daryl Hall John Oates

112. Abba, Gold: Greatest Hits

129. Aerosmith, Greatest Hits

141. Linkin Park, Papercuts

142. Foo Fighters, Greatest Hits

143. Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band, Greatest Hits

146. Lynyrd Skynyrd, All Time Greatest Hits

155. Bon Jovi, Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection

158. Fleetwood Mac, Greatest Hits

162. AC/DC, Back in Black

166. Elvis Presley, Elvis: 30 #1 Hits

169. Blink-182, Greatest Hits

180. Linkin Park, [Hybrid Theory]

182. The Beatles, The Beatles 1967-1970

187. Eagles, Their Greatest Hits: 1971-1975

189. Billy Joel, The Essential Billy Joel

193. The Beatles, The Beatles 1962-1966

197. Sublime, Sublime

199. Creed, Greatest Hits