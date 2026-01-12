A look back at 1996's 20 Biggest Rock Tours reveals an industry in transition. Concert revenue passed a key marker at $1.05 billion, up from the previous year's gross of $950 million, according to Variety. But Pollstar reported that both were down from the record $1.4 billion set in 1994.

There weren't as many booked stadium tours that summer, with the Grateful Dead roadshow notably missing after Jerry Garcia's August 1995 death. The Furthur Festival, featuring related acts like Bob Weir and RatDog, Mickey Hart's Mystery Box and Bruce Hornsby, only grossed $8.9 million over 31 shows to finish just inside Pollstar's year-ending Top 40. Grateful Dead fans had regularly spent around $30 million every year.

Others tried to make up the difference with much higher ticket pricing. But outside competition was growing, too: Country acts were starting to become massive draws in the '90s. Garth Brooks ranked second among 1996 tours a gross of $34.5 million. Brooks actually played more shows and than the No. 1 finisher, but fell behind because he was charging less than half the industry standard.

Traveling Festivals Were a Big Draw

Besides No. 35 Further Festival, two other multi-artist dates finished among the top-grossers: The H.O.R.D.E. Festival (Lenny Kravitz, Dave Matthews, Blues Traveler, others) moved past Lollapallooza (Metallica, Soundgarden, Cheap Trick, others) as 1996's biggest traveling tour. No. 16 H.O.R.D.E. took in $18.1 million for 42 shows while No. 19 Lollapallooza made $15.9 million over 22 shows, Pollstar reported.

These overstuffed bills weren't included on the following list. Instead, we're focused on headliners among 1996's 20 Biggest Rock Tours. Here's a look:

