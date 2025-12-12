The 'Big 4' classic rock acts of 2025 proved the genre still has a long life and millions of fans who will support it to the ends of the earth.

It was another busy year for classic rockers, with many of the genre's biggest names mounting blockbuster tours. AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden packed stadiums around the globe and reaffirmed their status as some of the genre's biggest and most electrifying bands.

Meanwhile, veteran artists like Cheap Trick, Alice Cooper and Ringo Starr released strong new records that bolstered their legacies and gave them more fuel to keep touring diligently.

We at UCR tip our collective hats to those artists and thank them for their service. Still, it took something — or a combination of things — a little more ... spectacular for a classic rock artist to make our Big 4 of 2025.

How Did We Pick the 'Big 4' Classic Rock Acts of 2025?

As you'll see in our list, the Big 4 classic rock acts of 2025 earned points for the sheer magnitude and unlikeliness of their achievements.

Two of our picks released new (or previously unheard) music that was brilliant, no grading on a curve required. Two others mounted live performances that were years, if not decades, in the making, giving them the opportunity to bask in their own successes and bringing closure to fans who longed for their return to the stage.

Our picks will make perfect sense to some of you. Others might them confounding or infuriating. (We do read the comments section, you know.) But these artists' ability to generate spirited discourse on such a large scale is further proof of their ongoing relevance and looming legacy.

Read on to see the Big 4 classic rock acts of 2025.