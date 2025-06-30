Saxon Singer Biff Byford Scheduled for Emergency Surgery

Biff Byford, singer for the band Saxon, has been scheduled for emergency surgery, prompting the cancelation of 10 concerts.

"Saxon were so looking forward to performing at all the below summer festivals and events, but the health and well-being of the band obviously has to come first," a spokesperson for the band's management company said. The statement was posted to the band's social media page.

You can view the list of canceled dates below.

The spokesperson's statement continued: "It goes without saying that all in Saxon are gutted that they will be unable to perform but look forward to hopefully being back on stage in time to play both Trutnoff Open Air Festival in Czech Republic on Aug. 23 and Neuborn Open Air on Aug. 29. The band are also very much looking forward to their upcoming tours of both Spain, France and the U.K. later this year too. Saxon will still be performing as planned at Rockharz Festival in Ballenstedt in Germany on July 2."

What Kind of Surgery Is Byford Having?

Though it remains unclear what procedure Byford will be undergoing, the singer did have surgery in August of 2024 to treat atrial flutter, a type of heart rhythm abnormality. "I feel a bit like a train hit me," he wrote on Facebook then, "but home now and resting."

Back in 2019, Byford suffered a heart attack, which led him to him having a triple bypass heart surgery.

Saxon, 2025 Canceled Concerts

July 12 Leoben, Austria Area @ 53 Festival

July 24 Ekilstuna, Sweden @ Lokomotivat

July 25 Borgholm, Sweden @ Öland Rock Festival

July 26 Linköping, Sweden @ Garden

July 27 Gävle, Sweden @ Furuvik

July 29 Oberhausen, Germany @ Turbinenhalle 2

July 31 Czaplinek, Poland @ Pol'And'Rock Festival

Aug. 1 Wacken, Germany @ Wacken Open Air

Aug. 9 Ekenäs, Finland @ E Town Rock

Aug. 16 Dinkelsbühl, Germany @ Summer Breeze Festival