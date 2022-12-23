It's been a busy year for live music. Dozens of artists hit the road or participated in one-off concerts that left lasting impressions on fans in 2022.

For some, it was their first time appearing onstage in several years, and not just because of the pandemic — Roxy Music performed for the first time since 2011, and Genesis reconvened for their first tour since 2007.

For other artists, even just a couple of years away meant they had to get used to their road routine again. Just before the launch of his Get Back tour earlier this year, Paul McCartney was asked if he still gets nervous before shows.

"Normally, no, but when you come back after three years, you get a bit more nervous than you normally would," he admitted in a 2022 interview on his website. "Because you're just thinking, 'Oh, my gosh, have I forgotten how it goes?' It takes a little while until you start to think, 'Oh, yeah, I've got this!' and then your nerves go away."

The year also included a handful of poignant performances. The late Taylor Hawkins was honored with two tribute shows put on by his Foo Fighters bandmates with a group of guest musicians wanting to pay tribute. On the other side of the world, U2's Bono and the Edge, at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, delivered an acoustic set inside a subway station in Kyiv.

From charity concerts to grand openings to anniversary tours, we outline 2022's 32 Most Memorable Rock Tours and Concerts below.