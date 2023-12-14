Reissue Roundup: Fall Sets From Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and More

The best reissues and archival releases of the past three months weren't quite the onslaught of big sets and massive reissues the fall season leading to the holidays usually is.

That's not to say there weren't noteworthy releases or the expected box sets of expanded anniversary records, newly unearthed studio and concert recordings, and career-spanning collections in the mix.

In addition to some of those sets, the recent arrivals in reissues and archival recordings included a couple of various artists compilations that spotlight a beloved genre and an even more beloved band and live sets from two of rock music's biggest artists.

While some of the big names that typically show up around the holidays were absent this year, or released standard-fare reissues with little or nothing to attract dedicated fans, several giants checked in, including Bob Dylan (with an expanded concert set that's not part of his acclaimed Bootleg Series), Grateful Dead (a 50th-anniversary edition of a pivotal album in their long career) and Joni Mitchell (the third volume of her essential Archives series).

There are also sequels (a second volume of handpicked Kinks songs, a follow-up to a great collection from earlier this year), reissues of reissues (a previously in-Japan-only Pink Floyd release) and a Tina Turner retrospective that pays tribute to the late Queen through her great singles. Plus, another overhaul of the Frank Zappa catalog lands on one of his greatest albums. Keep reading below.