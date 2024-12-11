Reissue Roundup: Fall Sets From the Beatles, Tom Petty and More

The homestretch of 2024's reissues and archival projects includes some of the year's most noteworthy packaged collections.

The box sets, expanded versions, deluxe editions and previously unissued recordings highlighted below are aimed at holiday shoppers, no doubt; however, there's so much to choose from - whether it's an unearthed Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young live show from one of their first dates together and Lou Reed's pre-Velvet Underground work as a songwriter for hire - that fans and collectors will also find essential albums here.

In addition to the dusted-off CSNY live collection, a concert set from the pre-split '80s lineup of Fleetwood Mac is here, as is the latest volume in jazz great Miles Davis' acclaimed Bootleg Series, this time collecting two complete shows from his second great quintet.

Box sets devoted to Elvis Costello's mid-'80s Americana turn, King of America, Weezer's 1994 debut, a New Order mid-'80s classic, the Beatles' original mono albums from their American debut year and some of Jimi Hendrix's final recordings before his 1970 death are lavishly displayed. So is the latest volume in Joni Mitchell's celebrated Archives series.

Less sprawling but no less lovingly curated reissues of key albums from George Harrison, progressive metal heavyweights Mastodon, Tom Petty, the Pogues, XTC and Ray Charles' groundbreaking country and western records from the '60s are here, too. Record companies have been busy the past three months targeting holiday shoppers; the reissues below count among 2024's best.