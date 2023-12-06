The best reissues and archival releases of 2023 include multi-disc box sets, expanded editions of classic albums, long-lost records that were shelved for one reason or another and previously unreleased works that are finally getting their due.

You'll find some familiar names in the below list of Top 10 Reissues of 2023, including Bob Dylan (who appears twice), Elton John, the Who and Neil Young. But there are also releases from bands that caused a major buzz in the '80s and '00s, and one of the most influential singer-songwriters ever.

Plus, a box set featuring previously unissued demo recordings made for one of the greatest record labels of all time shines a new light on a golden era.

READ MORE: Top 30 Rock Albums of 2023

The past year's best archival recordings and reissues follow recent trends in the industry, most notably deluxe anniversary issues of classic albums. At least half of 2023's best celebrate 50th, 25th and 20th birthday LPs, give or take a few years.

For example, the reissue that tops our list missed its silver anniversary by a couple of years, but the hefty box set finally traces the path from one of rock's most mythical shelved recordings to one of the most acclaimed works of the '70s with demos, outtakes, leftover sessions and live tracks. It's a colossal undertaking that reminds listeners that rock 'n' roll doesn't always arrive in its intended or most straightforward package. All of the sets in the below list of Top 10 Reissues of 2023 often prove that.