Vote for the Best Album of the ’80s: Only the ‘Elite 8′ Remain!

After two big rounds of voting, just eight elite '80s classic rock albums are left to vie for your votes in round three of our March Madness bracket.

You've only got three days to vote for the best '80s album in this round. You can see the results of last week's voting below, then decide who gets to move on to the final four.

Round Two Results:

AC/DC's Back in Black defeated Phil Collins' No Jacket Required with 84% of the vote. (In round one Back in Black defeated Talking Heads' Remain in Light 86% to 14%.)

Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard of Ozz defeated Bon Jovi's Slippery When Wet with 56% of the vote. (In round one Osbourne defeated David Bowie's Let's Dance 68% to 32%.)

U2's The Joshua Tree defeated Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A.with 54% of the vote. (In round one Bono and company defeated Iron Maiden's Powerslave 59% to 41%.)

The Police's Synchronicity defeated Tom Petty's Full Moon Fever with 53% of the vote. (Last week Sting and his buddies thrashed Genesis' Invisible Touch 73% to 27%.)

Guns N' Roses Appetite for Destruction defeated Prince's Purple Rain with 58% of the vote. (Last week GNR squashed Rush's Permanent Waves 62% to 38%.)

Journey's Escape defeated ZZ Top's Eliminator in our closest race yet, 51% to 49%. (Last week Steve Perry and his former bandmates bested Peter Gabriel's So 64% to 36%.)

Def Leppard's Hysteria defeated Dire Straits' Brothers in Arms with 65% of the vote. (In round one they beat Billy Idol's Rebel Yell 72% to 28%.)

Van Halen's 1984 defeated Metallica's Master of Puppets with 64% of the vote. (Last week David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen tattooed the Rolling Stones' Tattoo You 79% to 21%.)

There are three rounds remaining in Ultimate Classic Rock's Best '80s Album tournament:

Round Three: March 28-30

Final Four: March 31-April 3

Championship: April 4-7

You can cast your votes below for the Best '80s album in four third round head-to-head match-ups - one in each region. You can vote once per hour now through March 30 at 11:59PM ET.

The winners of each round will be revealed the day after votes close and a new round of voting will begin that same day.

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR loading...

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR loading...

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR loading...

attachment-RegionfourWeekThree loading...

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR loading...