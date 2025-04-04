Vote for the Best Album of the ’80s: Time for the Final Battle!

After four intense rounds of voting, only AC/DC and Van Halen are left standing in our Best '80s Album March Madness bracket.

That's right, it's Back in Black vs. 1984 for all the marbles. You've only got three days to vote for the best '80s album in this final round. You can see the results of last week's voting below, then decide who gets to cut down the nets and douse themselves with champagne.

In the last round, AC/DC's Back in Black defeated U2's The Joshua Tree with 74% of the vote. They've been railroading through the competition, previously beating Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard of Ozz 78% to 22%, Phil Collins' No Jacket Required 84% to 16% and the Talking Heads' Remain in Light 86% to 14%.

Van Halen's 1984 has had some tougher battles, most recently squeaking by Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction by a single percentage point. The week before they bested Def Leppard's Hysteria with 56% of the vote. Prior to that Eddie, Dave, Alex and Michael mastered Metallica's Master of Puppets 64% to 36% and tattooed the Rolling Stones' Tattoo You 79% to 21%.

So now, we've arrived at the end of Ultimate Classic Rock's Best '80s Album tournament. You can cast your vote below for the Best '80s album in our final match up. You can vote once per hour now through April 7 at 11:59PM ET.

The winner will be revealed the day after voting closes.

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR loading...