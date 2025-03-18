Vote for the Best Album of the ’80s: UCR’s March Madness Bracket

March Madness is here, and we're joining in on bracket-mania by forcing 32 excellent '80s rock albums to do battle with each other.

We've filled our bracket with the most popular, influential and enduring albums of the decade, made by the biggest artists in rock, heavy metal and classic alternative music.

We seeded them using the best sales data available, and now it's up to you to choose our winner. As a first step, we need you to narrow our field of 32 down to a sweet 16.

if you're somehow unfamiliar with any of these albums, rest assured you can learn more about them using the search bar at the top of our site. But we're pretty sure most of you will recognize them just by seeing their iconic titles and artwork.

Ultimate Classic Rock's Best '80s Album tournament will feature a total of five rounds:

Round One: March 18-23

Round Two: March 24-27

Round Three: March 28-30

Final Four: March 31-April 3

Championship: April 4-7

You can cast your votes below for the Best '80s album in sixteen first round head-to-head match-ups - four in each region. You can vote once per hour now through March 23 at 11:59PM ET.

The winners of each round will be revealed the day after votes close and a new round of voting will begin that same day.

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR loading...

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR loading...

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR loading...

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR loading...

Thanks for voting in the first round of Ultimate Classic Rock's Best '80s Album tournament! Check back on March 24 to see who will advance to Round 2, where you can vote in eight more matchups.