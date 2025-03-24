After scoring some very dominating wins in round one, 16 of the '80s biggest rock albums move on to new and more difficult battles in round two of our March Madness bracket.

You can see the results of the 16 first-round battles below, and then vote in the eight battles of the "Sweet 16" round of our tournament.

Round One Results:

AC/DC's Back in Black defeated the Talking Heads' Remain in Light 86% to 14%.

Phil Collins' No Jacket Required defeated Kiss' Creatures of the Night 64% to 36%

Bon Jovi's Slippery When Wet defeated the Cars' Heartbeat City 57% to 43%

Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard of Ozz defeated David Bowie's Let's Dance 68% to 32%

Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A. defeated R.E.M.'s Murmur 72% to 28%

U2's The Joshua Tree defeated Iron Maiden's Powerslave 59% to 41%

Tom Petty's Full Moon Fever defeated Paul Simon's Graceland 78% to 22%

The Police's Synchronicity defeated Genesis' Invisible Touch 73% to 27%

Guns N' Roses Appetite for Destruction defeated Rush's Permanent Waves 62% to 38%

Prince's Purple Rain defeated Judas Priest's Screaming for Vengeance 60% to 40%

ZZ Top's Eliminator defeated Motley Crue's Shout at the Devil 57% to 43%

Journey's Escape defeated Peter Gabriel's So 64% to 36%

Dire Straits' Brothers in Arms defeated Neil Young's Freedom 84% to 16%

Def Leppard's Hysteria defeated Billy Idol's Rebel Yell 72% to 28%

Van Halen's 1984 defeated the Rolling Stones' Tattoo You 79% to 21%

Metallica's Master of Puppets defeated Aerosmith's Pump 61% to 39%

There are four rounds remaining in Ultimate Classic Rock's Best '80s Album tournament:

Round Two: March 24-27

Round Three: March 28-30

Final Four: March 31-April 3

Championship: April 4-7

You can cast your votes below for the Best '80s album in eight second round head-to-head match-ups - two in each region. You can vote once per hour now through March 27 at 11:59PM ET.

The winners of each round will be revealed the day after votes close and a new round of voting will begin that same day.

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR loading...

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR loading...

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR loading...

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR loading...