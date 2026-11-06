Belinda Carlisle: ‘Personal Beefs’ Kept Go-Go’s Out of Rock Hall

It took the Go-Go’s many years to get into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and singer Belinda Carlisle thinks she knows why.

The Go-Go’s were enshrined in the Hall in 2021, 15 years after they first became eligible. During a recent appearance on the Music Makes Us podcast, Carlisle and her bandmate, bassist Kathy Valentine, reflected upon their induction experience.

“I thought we deserved it,” Valentine admitted. “I thought we deserved to be [inducted] because we had accomplished something that no one else had accomplished. And I know we didn't have as many records or as many hits as a lot of the people [in the Hall]. But I thought Drew Barrymore said it perfectly when she inducted us. And she said what we represented to her, that we opened up [doors].”

“It was like one of the best nights of our lives,” admitted Carlisle. “But it was a long time coming.”

Why Did the Go-Go's Have to Wait for Their Hall of Fame Induction?

Carlisle went on to suggest that unnamed Hall voters had blocked the Go-Go’s nomination.

“I think there were a couple of people like that who were really, didn't want us to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” she remarked. “They had personal beefs.”

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Valentine agreed, adding that Blondie drummer Clem Burke, who had advocated for the Go-Go’s induction, confirmed as such.

“He actually told me the people that were against us,” the bassist noted. “And I'm not going to say their names. But I know exactly who was against us being in.”

For years, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was accused of ignoring many worthwhile female artists. That trend has changed more recently, as women have been better represented among the inductees. Regardless of their wait, both Go-Go’s musicians expressed pride in their Hall of Fame status.

“For me it was one of the best nights of my entire career, hands down,” Valentine declared. “And I'm really proud of it. I like that I'm in the Rock Hall.”