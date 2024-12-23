More Theaters Added to ‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Release Plans

Becoming Led Zeppelin, the highly-anticipated documentary about the band’s rise to fame, will go on general release in February.

Sony Pictures previously announced the movie’s arrival in IMAX cinemas on Feb. 7, two days after select preview showings. Now it’s been confirmed the feature will hit standard theaters on Feb. 14. Tickets are on sale now.

Director Bernard McMahon used cutting-edge technology to revitalize archived footage with the intention of having them look and sound brand-new.

“Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, Bernard MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal origin story,” a blurb explained. “The film is told in Led Zeppelin’s own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.”

Production had been underway for several years. In 2021 McMahon told The Upcoming: “The process of making this film was much closer to that of a feature film than a documentary.

“We told the story from their childhood through to 1970 when they become the biggest band in the world. To tell that powerfully is a full length feature film in itself.”

Led Zeppelin Documentary Movie Was Planned in Secret

Writer Allison McGourty added: “We did [our] preparation without telling a soul, because we wanted to be sure it would work on screen before we presented it. Then we flew to London and met with Jimmy Page then John Paul Jones and then Robert Plant and Pat Bonham.

“We knew the band had turned down countless documentary offers for fifty years but we believed in the higher purpose of the story that we were planning to tell.”

Watch the Full-Length ‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Trailer