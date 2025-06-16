Listen to a Collaboration Between Three Beatles Sons

Three sons of Beatles members have joined forces for a new song called "Rip Off."

The track is by Mantra of the Cosmos, a band Zak Starkey, son of Ringo Starr, started in 2023. James McCartney son of Paul McCartney, and Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon, contributed vocals to it.

"It's like Mantra of the Cosmos with them in it," Starkey recently explained in an interview with The Telegraph (via Stereogum). "It's Sean of the Cosmos and James of the Cosmos; it's still my band."

Though the full song has yet to be officially released, Starkey shared a lengthy portion of it on his social media, which you can hear below.

In the aforementioned interview, Starkey was jokingly prodded about needing Dhani Harrison, son of George Harrison, added onto the track. "No I don't," Starkey replied. "Why do I?"

Back in February, McCartney shared a photo of himself and Starkey in the studio. "GREAT recording session," his caption read, "love you man."

A Collaboration With Noel Gallagher

"Rip Off" is not the only collaborative track Starkey has been working on lately. Last week, he shared a song called "Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)," which features Noel Gallagher. (Starkey himself was a touring member of Oasis from 2004 to 2008.)

"Noel listened to a track I sent him, and said, 'It's all f------ drums. What am I supposed to play?'" Starkey recently explained of the collaboration to Rolling Stone. "I said, 'Gimme a week.' And I wrote music to it and put the pretty piano on it. I used at least half of one of Noel's choruses."