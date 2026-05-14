Pat Benatar's longtime collaborator, Neil Giraldo has always been a big music fan. But he's also using his platform to help make a difference.

Ultimate Classic Rock is pleased to premiere a new live performance of the Beatles' classic "Come Together," featuring Giraldo joined by Tiger La Flor, Rozzi, and Casey Abrams in the Youth Mental Wellbeing Design Lab, a youth-led event exploring the intersection of brain health, the arts, and AI, which happened May 1 at the UCLA Meyer & Renee Luskin Conference Center. You can watch the video below.

It's the latest offering from a newly formed organization, Come Together, a national initiative cofounded by Artist For Action® and the Foundation for Social Connection Action Network, harnessing the power of music to address the growing crisis of social isolation and loneliness and improve mental health across America.

The group, which features support from fellow artists like Billie Eilish, Peter Gabriel, Sheryl Crow and Kevin Bacon, made its debut at South by Southwest earlier this year.

Why Neil Giraldo Wants Everyone to 'Come Together'

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Come Together has an aim to offer ongoing support and resources throughout the current year and beyond. The guitarist, producer and songwriter, who is founding chair for the organization, shared with UCR that this is a topic that's very important to him personally, for a number of reasons.

"As someone who has felt the impact of social isolation, with claustrophobia, agoraphobia, loneliness, and isolation being constant companions as I was growing up–I know firsthand that this is a moment to act," he said. "Not just as artists, advocates, and policymakers, but as neighbors and citizens."

Watch Neil Giraldo's Special Performance of 'Come Together' at UCLA

During the previous South by Southwest event on March 16, Giraldo was joined by Michael Angelakos of Passion Pit as well as neuroscientists and leaders in social connection and wellness to explore what truly supports wellbeing across the music ecosystem.

“We have a growing cross-generational crisis of loneliness and isolation in America that has far reaching negative impact on individuals, families, communities, and yes the very fabric of our nation,” said Andrew MacPherson, founder and executive chair of the Foundation for Social Action Network.

“Addressing it requires leadership, investment, and a national policy commitment to rebuilding the social fabric that binds us together," he added. "By elevating music, the arts, and creative expression as essential tools for public health and community well-being, we can make a meaningful impact on people’s lives.”

How Music Can Help

“Music has always been one of the most powerful forces for human connection,” Matthew Reich, cofounder of Artist For Artist® and Artist For Action®, shared.

“Live music and shared creative experiences bring people together in ways few other things can. At a time when loneliness and isolation are rising across the country, those moments of gathering matter more than ever. When we invest in music, culture, and human interaction we strengthen the social fabric that helps create safer and more connected communities.”

Neil Giraldo With Matthew Reich (co-founder Artist For Action), Neal Saini (co-founder Artist For Action), Tiger La Flor, Rozzi, Common and Casey Abrams

Neil Giraldo at UCLA Courtesy of CHQ Media loading...

What's Happening With Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo in 2026?

As Giraldo told UCR last year in an interview, he's got a number of projects in process, including songs that they've been writing for a new Benatar/Giraldo album. The guitarist also has been working on a Christmas album, plus a collaboration with former bandmate Myron Grombacher and a solo record as well.

Benatar and Giraldo also released their first children's book, My Grandma and Grandpa Rock. After playing an extensive number of dates last year with Bryan Adams, the pair will return to the road this summer for more concerts with the Canadian hitmaker.

READ MORE: Bryan Adams Announces New Tour Dates With Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

But Giraldo is particularly enthusiastic about his current work in support of Come Together as well. "If we choose connection over distance, collaboration over silence, and creativity over complacency, we can turn this era of disconnection into an age of belonging," he shared with UCR.