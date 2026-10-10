BEAT kicked off a tour on Friday night that saw the debut of a new drummer: Terry Bozzio.

Bozzio is best known for his work with Frank Zappa, though he's also worked with the likes of Andy Taylor from Duran Duran, Robbie Robertson from the Band, Gary Wright, Herbie Hancock and more. (BEAT previously featured Danny Carey of Tool.)

BEAT, which celebrates the music of King Crimson, also includes Adrian Belew, Tony Levin and Steve Vai.

The band's set on Friday included three Crimson songs they've never played live before: "Walking on Air," "People" and "Dinosaur." Another debut took place in the encore with a cover of Frank Zappa's "City of Tiny Lites."

You can view a complete set list from the show, plus fan-filmed video from it, below.

"Terry is one of the truly legendary drummers of our time, whose remarkable career and unique musical voice make him the perfect artist to join us for this tour," Vai shared in a previous statement. "He brings his own extraordinary artistry to BEAT and that's something worth celebrating."

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every King Crimson Album

“All of these guys are my friends and excellent musicians who l’ve played with before," Bozzio added. "When l was asked to join this tour, l was honored and very grateful to do it!"

BEAT's tour is scheduled to continue on Saturday in Napa, California, followed by dozens of dates across the U.S.

Watch BEAT Perform 'Dinosaur' in Santa Cruz, California

Watch BEAT Perform 'Elephant Talk' in Santa Cruz, California

Watch BEAT Perform Frank Zappa's 'City of Tiny Lites' in Santa Cruz, California

BEAT, Santa Cruz, California, Oct. 9, 2026, Set List:

1. "Neurotica"

2. "Neal and Jack and Me"

3. "Sartori in Tangier"

4. "Three of a Perfect Pair"

5. "Walking on Air" (BEAT debut)

6. "People" (BEAT debut)

7. "Industry"

8. "Larks' Tongues in Aspic (Part III)"

9. "Waiting Man"

10. "Dinosaur" (BEAT debut)

11. "Dig Me"

12. "The Sheltering Sky"

13. "Sleepless"

14. "Matte Kudasai"

15. "Frame by Frame"

16. "Elephant Talk"

17. "Indiscipline"

Encore:

18. "City of Tiny Lites" (Frank Zappa cover) (BEAT debut)

19. "Thela Hun Ginjeet"