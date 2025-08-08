King Crimson spin-off band Beat – featuring Adrian Belew, Steve Vai, Tony Levin and Danny Carey – has released a live video for their version of “Frame by Frame.”

It’s taken from the quartet’s upcoming concert album Beat Live, which was recorded at the United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles during their 60-day North American tour.

The video, which follows the launch of “Neal and Jack and Me,” can be seen below. The album arrives on Sept. 26, and it’s available for preorder now.

Watch Beat Perform 'Frame by Frame'

READ MORE: The Best Album by Prog's 15 Biggest Bands

When the release was confirmed, Belew said, “You’re walking onstage with three virtuoso musicians – world-class professionals who have seen it all but are still having fun playing this music, which is timeless and unlike anything done before or since.

“The audience knows every word, and are so thrilled with the performance [that] the energy and love beaming back at you is overwhelming. What could be better?”

Levin said, “The band rocks. So glad we got high-quality recordings of what it is we do live — innovation meets classic material.”

Vai added: “Touring with Beat has proved to be so much more than I could have expected. Performing this music with Adrian, Tony and Danny has been one of my favorite touring experiences.”

Bob Clearmountain produced Beat Live. It will be released in standard physical and digital versions, along with a special-edition two-CD and Blu-ray, deluxe three-LP triple gatefold vinyl, and limited deluxe three-CD and Blu-ray artbook featuring an additional live CD and 36-page booklet.