Beat, the all-star collective honoring the music of '80s King Crimson, will hit the road again this summer on an extensive European tour.

The supergroup — featuring King Crimson alumni Adrian Belew and Tony Levin plus guitarist Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey — will launch its tour on June 8 in London. They'll visit Paris, Munich, Prague, Vienna, Barcelona, Istanbul and a myriad of other cities before concluding the run on July 17 in Cmielow, Poland.

"BEAT is coming to Europe in the summer of 2026 to celebrate the incredible 1980s music of King Crimson," Beat and Vai said in a joint social media statement. "It’s going to be a powerful run of shows, and we’d love for you to be part of it. Tickets for most dates are available now—don’t wait, grab yours now!"

READ MORE: The Best Album by Prog's 15 Biggest Artists

Ticketing information can be found at Beat's website. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Beat 2026 Tour Poster

beat 2026 european tour poster BEAT Tour, Facebook loading...

Will Beat Record New Music?

News of Beat's 2026 European tour follows the September release of Beat Live. The album was recorded during a 2024 concert in Los Angeles, and the set list was culled from King Crimson's trio of '80s albums: 1981's Discipline, 1982's Beat and 1984's Three of a Perfect Pair.

While the band is still focused on playing classic King Crimson songs on the road, Beat hasn't ruled out recording new music.

"Right now, the goal is to honor this King Crimson music the best we can and play anywhere that'll take us," Belew told UCR in early 2025. "But that has a shelf life, obviously. Because once you've toured the world with it, I wouldn't want to go back out and tour the whole world again doing the same thing. Because there's way too many things to do."

Beat 2026 European Tour Dates

June 8 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

June 10 - Paris, France @ Olympia

June 11 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

June 13 - Strasbourg, France @ Palais des Congres

June 14 - Hamburg, Germany @ Stadtpark

June 15 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall

June 16 - Aarhus, Denmark @ Musikhuset

June 18 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Universum

June 19 - Munich, Germany @ Tollwood Festival

June 20 - Vienna, Austria @ Weiner Stadthalle

June 23 - Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

June 24 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013

June 26 - Madrid, Spain @ TBA

June 27 - Bilbao, Spain @ BBK Legends Festival

June 28 - Barcelona, Spain @ TBA

June 30 - Gardone Riviera, Italy @ Festival del Vittoriale Tener-a-mente

July 2 - Pompei, Italy @ Amphitheatre of Pompeii

July 3 - Bari, Italy @ Fiera del Levante

July 4 - Perugia, Italy @ Umbria Jazz – Arena Santa Giuliana

July 6 - Udine, Italy @ Castello di Udine

July 7 - Zagreb, Croatia @ SRC Salata

July 9 - Sofia, Bulgaria @ NDK Hall 1

July 11 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theatre

July 13 - Bucharest, Romania @ Arenele Romane’s Tent

July 15 - Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra Music Stage

July 17 - Zamek Ćmielów, Poland @ Stratocastle