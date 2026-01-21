In the mid-'70s, after a few years in the wilderness, Brian Wilson returned as a writer, singer and producer for the Beach Boys, a comeback heralded by their record company with the declaration "Brian's Back!"

That period is now being documented in a new 3-CD/3-LP box set, We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years, which will be released on Feb. 13.

You can hear the 2025 mix of "We Gotta Groove" from the collection below.

Listen to the Beach Boys' 'We Gotta Groove (2025 Mix)'

The box focuses on the sessions for the 1976 LP, 15 Big Ones, and 1977's The Beach Boys Love You, featuring outtakes, alternate versions and demos.

It also includes sessions for the fabled shelved album Adult/Child.

The group's mid-'70s period was still rocky, despite the behind-the-scenes push to make it appear that Brian Wilson was now back in full control of the music. His participation was sporadic, and his voice and writing, throughout the sessions, revealed his fragile state.

While most of the songs that appeared on 15 Big Ones were covers, Wilson produced the LP. On Love You, however, most of the songs were written or cowritten by him. We Gotta Groove celebrates this rebirth.

What's on the Beach Boys' 'We We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years'?

The 73 tracks on We Gotta Groove feature 35 unreleased tracks and 22 newly mixed tracks. Outtakes, alternate versions and demo recordings fill the three CDs.

The highlight of the box may be the inclusion of Adult/Child, a personal album made by Wilson that reflected his love of big band and vocal harmony songs. The LP was prepared for release at the time, but was shelved by the group.

Its inclusion here marks the first official release of one of the Beach Boys' most bootlegged albums.

You can see the track listing for the Beach Boys' We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years below.

The Beach Boys' 'We We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years' Track Listing

Disc 1 — The Beach Boys Love You Album (1977 Mix)

LP1 Side 1

1. Let Us Go On This Way

2. Roller Skating Child

3. Mona

4. Johnny Carson

5. Good Time

6. Honkin’ Down The Highway

7. Ding Dang

LP1 Side 2

8. Solar System

9. The Night Was So Young

10. I’ll Bet He’s Nice

11. Let’s Put Our Hearts Together

12. I Wanna Pick You Up

13. Airplane

14. Love Is A Woman

Love You Outtakes (CD Only)

15. Ruby Baby *

16. Marilyn Rovell *

17. Sherry She Needs Me *

18. Lazy Lizzie *

19. We Gotta Groove (2025 Mix) *

20. Hey There Mama (2025 Mix) *

21. Clangin’ (2025 Mix) *

22. Love Is A Woman (Al Jardine Vocal) *

23. Johnny Carson (Alternate Mix With Intro) *

24. You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling *

Disc 2 — Adult/Child Sessions

LP2 Side 1

1. Life Is For The Living *

2. Deep Purple *

3. It’s Over Now

4. Still I Dream Of It

5. Everybody Wants To Live *

6. Lines *

7. It’s Trying To Say *

LP2 Side 2

8. Shortenin’ Bread *

9. New England Waltz *

10. Life Is For The Living (Backing Track) *

11. Deep Purple (2025 Backing Track Mix) **

12. It’s Over Now (2025 Backing Track Mix) **

13. Still I Dream Of It (2025 Backing Track Mix) **

1974 – 1977 Select Outtakes (CD Only)

14. Holy Man (2025 Mix Carl Wilson Vocal) **

15. Carl’s Song 1 (It Could Be Anything) (2025 Mix) **

16. Carl’s Song 2 (Angel Come Home) (2025 Mix) **

17. String Bass Song (Rainbows) (2025 Mix) **

18. 10,000 Years Ago *

19. Gimme Some Lovin’ (2025 Mix) *

20. Honeycomb (Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford Vocal) *

21. In The Back Of My Mind (1975 Alternate Take 2025 Mix) **

Disc 3 — 15 Big Ones Outtakes and Alternate Mixes

LP3 Side 1

1. Just Once In My Life (2025 Mix) **

2. Mony, Mony (2025 Mix) *

3. Running Bear (2025 Mix) *

4. Shake, Rattle And Roll *

5. On Broadway (2025 Mix) **

6. Sea Cruise (2025 Mix) **

LP3 Side 2

7. Chapel Of Love (2025 Mix) **

8. Short Skirts (2025 Mix) **

9. TM Song (2025 Backing Track Mix) **

10. Rock And Roll Music (2025 Backing Track Mix) **

11. Had To Phone Ya (2025 Deconstructed Mix) **

12. Just Once In My Life (2025 Backing Track Mix) **

Love You Alternate Mixes (CD Only)

13. Let Us Go On This Way (Alternate Mix) *

14. Mona (2025 Deconstructed Mix) **

15. Honkin’ Down The Highway (Billy Hinsche Vocal) *

16. Ding Dang (Session Highlights and Unedited 2025 Mix) **

17. Solar System (2025 Backing Track Mix) **

18. The Night Was So Young (2025 Vocals Only Mix) **

19. Let’s Put Our Hearts Together (2025 Coda Mix) **

Love You Brian Cassette Demos (CD Only)

20. That Special Feeling (Demo) *

21. It’s Over Now (Demo) *

22. They’re Marching Along (Demo) *

23. Love Is A Woman (Demo) *

24. Mona (Demo) *

25. Airplane (Demo) *

26. Let’s Put Our Hearts Together (Demo) *

27. I’ll Bet He’s Nice (Demo) *

28. Still I Dream Of It (Demo) *

* previously unreleased

** newly mixed in 2025