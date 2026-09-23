Mike Love and the Beach Boys were set to return to the stage on Thursday (Sept. 24) after lengthy break to "recharge." Now, the Endless Summer Gold Tour has been pushed back to October.

They initially pledged to reschedule as many of the dates as possible, but several were canceled. Al Jardine, the only other surviving classic-era member who's out on the road, replaced the Beach Boys on Aug. 29 at the Oregon State Fair with his Pet Sounds Band. Both are set to play fall concerts in North America.

The Beach Boys' newly scrubbed shows between Sept. 24-27 include West Springfield, Massachusetts; Quakertown, Pennsylvania; and North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Pennsylvania and South Carolina dates had already been rescheduled once. For more information on the Beach Boys tour, head over to their official website. Additional details and tickets to Jardine's concerts are available at his website.

The classic-era Beach Boys lineup, with Mike Love at center. (Hulton Archive, Getty Images) The Beach Boys

When Does Beach Boys Legend Al Jardine's Tour Begin?

The Beach Boys had already skipped six weeks of late-summer shows – and these weren't the first cancellations of 2026. Earlier in the year, as a long tour celebrating the 60th anniversary of Pet Sounds continued, several concerts were called off just days after critics revealed on-stage struggles for Love.

READ MORE: Top 10 Beach Boys Songs

The tour resumed in mid-June in England and continued through a late-July stop in Georgia, highlighted by a three-night stand over the July 4 weekend at the Hollywood Bowl. Then the Beach Boys pulled the plug, missing some 30 concerts. A complete list of dates, cities and venues is below, along with an expanded preview of rock's biggest remaining fall tours.

Jardine's tandem shows include fellow veteran members of Brian Wilson's backing group. He played two earlier September dates in Alabama and Arkansas before heading to California. They've been performing most of 1977's The Beach Boys Love You, which was basically a Brian Wilson solo project, along with highlights from Pet Sounds.

Beach Boys 2026-27 Tour Dates

(Canceled Dates in Bold)

9/24 – West Springfield, MA @ Big E Arena

9/25 – Quakertown, PA @ Univest Performance Center

(rescheduled from 7/26)

9/27 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ Alabama Theatre

(rescheduled from 1/24)

10/9 – Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena

(rescheduled from 8/13)

10/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

(rescheduled from 8/12)

10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

(rescheduled from 8/9)

10/19 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort and Casino

(rescheduled from 8/24)

11/11-12 – Orlando, FL @ Epcot's America Gardens Theatre

11/13 – Bristol, VA @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

(rescheduled from 8/8)

5/8/27 – Enoch, AB @ River Cree Resort and Casino

(rescheduled from 8/23)

8/21/27 – Aurora IL @ RiverEdge Park

(rescheduled from 8/14/2026)

Al Jardine and the Pet Sounds Band 2026 Tour Dates

10/10 – Poway, CA @ Poway Center for the Performing Arts

10/11 – Cerritos, CA @ Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

10/22 – Northridge, CA @ Soraya at Cal State University

10/24 – Livermore, CA @ Bankhead Theater

12/5 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/8 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center for the Performing Arts