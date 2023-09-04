14 Famous Acts Who Were Banned From Countries

It doesn't take much to piss off someone. Angering an entire nation? That's unique.

Over the years, several of rock's biggest acts have been barred from countries. In some cases, the bans only lasted a year or two. In others, they remain in existence decades after the decision was made.

Below, we've assembled a list of 14 famous acts that were banned from countries.

As you'd expect, politics has played a role in many band bans. China, with its notoriously strict government, has made a habit of rejecting any touring artist who has shown support for an ideology opposite of their own.

Still, it's not just authoritarian governments who have forbidden certain acts. Tied with China for the most banned artists on our list? The U.S.A. Despite being the land of the free, America has rejected several notable musicians, including a multi-year ban for the Kinks that nearly derailed their career.

The Beatles are another legendary act that had to deal with international rejection. The Fab Four famously angered the Philippine government when they (unknowingly) snubbed the first lady during a visit. The group was forced to flee and had to return the money they were given in advance for their shows. Still, the Beatles weren't officially banned from the Philippines. Instead, a different country declared them unwelcome as the result of a separate incident.

Who banned the Beatles, Bon Jovi, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and the other acts on our list? Read on to find out.

