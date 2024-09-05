10 Famous Bands That Continued After the Lead Singer’s Death

There is no more devastating loss for a band than the death of a lead singer.

Fans, by and large, recognize a group based on the unique sound of the frontman’s vocals. Robbing a band of their voice takes away their most identifiable ingredient.

It’s understandable, then, that many acts have opted to simply break up following the tragedy of losing a singer. Others, most notably the Grateful Dead and Joy Division, opted to evolve into different bands (Dead & Company and New Order, respectively).

Still, what about those groups who decide to forge forward and continue with a new lead singer? While rarer, there are certainly many instances in rock history of bands doing just that.

Below, we’ve highlighted 10 Famous Bands That Continued After a Lead Singer’s Death. The list is impressive and features a variety of acts, including Grammy winners, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, era-defining groups and multi-platinum stars.

In many cases -- like those of the Doors and Queen -- these bands were able to continue building upon a legacy they’d already begun writing with their late vocalist. Others managed to even take their career to new heights following the difficult transition to a new lead singer. Such was the case for AC/DC, who soldiered forth after the sudden death of Bon Scott.

"For us, it was like losing a member of your family," Angus Young recalled of the trying situation. "It's very, very difficult to go through something like that. Not only is it your friend, it's also somebody you've been working with all that time."

These acts weathered the storm and found a way to keep going.