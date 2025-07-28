Surviving members Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke will appear on the newly announced Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company.

They join Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen on an update of "Seagull," a deep cut from Bad Company's five-times-platinum self-titled 1974 debut. Rodgers also collaborated with Blackberry Smoke on "Run With the Pack" and Halestorm on "Shooting Star."

"I've loved Bad Company since the very beginning, a phenomenal combination of two of my favorite bands – Free and Mott the Hoople. What's not to love?!" Elliott said in an official statement. "What a privilege it is for myself and Phil to cover one of my favorite Bad Co songs with Paul and Simon. Wow!"

Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company is due on Oct. 24. Other guest appearances include Slash, Black Stone Cherry and Dirty Honey. "Bad Company was the background music of an important period in my youth," Slash said. "They were such a great band, and a huge influence on me then and still are today."

See a complete track listing and stream the Struts' cover of "Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy" below.

Listen to the Struts’ Cover of ‘Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy’

When Will Bad Company Be Inducted Into the Rock Hall?

The supergroup group was initially formed in 1973 with vocalist Rodgers and drummer Kirke from Free and the late guitarist Mick Ralphs from Mott the Hoople. Original bassist Boz Burrell died in 2006, while Ralphs died earlier in 2025 after years spent dealing with complications from a 2016 stroke. He was 81. They'll be posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Rodgers and Kirke in November.

"Shooting Star" concluded Side 1 of Bad Company's three-million-selling 1975 sophomore album, Straight Shooter. "Run With the Pack" was the title track from Bad Company's Top 5 hit 1976 album. Both went on to become classic rock radio staples. "Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy" was the gold-selling lead single from 1979's multi-platinum Top 10 hit Desolation Angels.

Listen to Bad Company's Simon Kirke on the 'UCR Podcast'

Pre-ordering for Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company is already underway. The album will be released in compact disc and digital formats as well as limited-edition silver vinyl.

'Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company' Track Listing

"Ready for Love" – Hardy

"Shooting Star" – Halestorm (feat. Paul Rodgers)

"Feel Like Makin' Love" – Slash featuring Miles Kennedy and the Conspirators

"Run With the Pack" – Blackberry Smoke (feat. Paul Rodgers and Brann Dailor)

"Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy" – The Struts

"Bad Company" – Charley Crockett

"Rock Steady" – Dirty Honey

"Burnin' Sky" – Black Stone Cherry

"Seagull" – Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen (feat. Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke)

"All Right Now" – The Pretty Reckless