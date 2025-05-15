How Bad Company Kickstarted Cyndi Lauper’s Career

Cyndi Lauper recalled how Bad Company had a massive effect on her singing career – although the British band may not know it.

Both artists are among the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2025. But as Lauper told Rolling Stone in a recent interview, the musical connection stretches back to when she was getting started.

“[M]y first gig as a lead singer, not a background singer, was singing one of their songs,” she explained. “I always wanted to be a background singer, like Merry Clayton. I just loved Merry Clayton growing up.

“I started to feel like background singers had more freedom than lead singers because you could get to really sing high. It was cool in the background.”

She continued: “I wasn’t good at dancing in platforms, and I used to fall a lot… that helped me learn how to talk to the audience, because if you fall, you gotta say something.

“I got the job to be the lead singer because the manager said, ‘Look, you see that girl in the back who can’t dance, but sings really good? Just make her the lead singer.’”

Remembering the moment, Lauper went on: “I sang a Free song and a Bad Company song… It was at the Boardy Barn in front of 5,000 nickel beer-drinking folks in the Hamptons. I remember being terrified. But as soon as I started swinging that tambourine to the rhythm and singing, that was it. I stepped off the platform, and I was the lead singer.”

Cyndi Lauper Hints at Rock Hall Ceremony Plans

She reported that she had an idea about who might induct her at the Rock Hall ceremony in November, but didn’t offer any details, saying she wasn’t allowed to. Asked which three songs she might perform on the night, she confirmed at least one of her biggest hits would be heard.

“I want to have a super girl band backing me for ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun.’” she said. “And I don’t mean just singing girls, but a band of motherfuckin’ players who could kick ass. That will be so awesome.”