Bachman-Turner Overdrive and the Marshall Tucker Band will coheadline a summer tour across the U.S. starting in July.

Jefferson Starship will join the veteran bands during the three-week Roll On Down the Highway 2025 run following some dates with Kansas and 38 Special.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive will concurrently play select U.S. dates without the other bands. They will also perform throughout their native Canada with April Wine and Headpins throughout April and early May.

READ MORE: Top 35 Southern Rock Songs

The Marshall Tucker Band is also on the road with some solo dates in 2025.

Where Are Bachman-Turner Overdrive and the Marshall Tucker Band Playing in 2025?

Randy Bachman revived Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 2024 with a tour; he promised a live album, film and the band's first album of new material since 1984.

The band's summer tour with the Marshall Tucker Band starts on July 18 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and runs through Aug. 3 with a date in Amarillo, Texas. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.

You can see their tour itinerary below; more information can be found on the band's website.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive, the Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship Roll On Down the Highway 2025 Tour

July 18 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

July 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Casino

July 20 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena

July 22 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium

July 24 – Appleton, WI – Neuroscience Group Field

July 25 – Terre Haute, IN – The Mill Terre Haute

July 26 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center

August 1 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Casino

August 3 – Amarillo, TX – Amarillo Civic Center Complex #

# Outlaws replacing Jefferson Starship as special guest

US Tour Dates - BTO only

July 28 – Bloomington, IL – Bloomington Center For The Performing Art

July 29 – Elk Grove Village, IL – The Village Green at the Charles Zettek Municipal Complex

July 31 – Jefferson City, MO – MU Health Care Capital Region Amphitheater

August 15 – Wendover, NV – Peppermill Casino

August 16 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar PAC

August 18 – Boise, ID – Western Idaho Fair

August 21 – Pala, CA – Pala Casino

August 22 – Ft. McDowell, AZ – We-Ko-Pa Casino

August 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino

Back In Overdrive 2025 Canada Tour Dates with April Wine and Headpins

April 1 – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre

April 3 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

April 4 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Event Centre

April 6 – Cranbrook, BC – Western Financial Place

April 8 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre

April 9 – Grand Prairie, AB – Bonnetts Energy Centre

April 11 – Calgary, AB – Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino

April 12 – Calgary, AB – Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino

April 13 – Lethbridge, AB – VisitLethbridge.com Arena

April 15 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

April 17 – Brandon, MB – Westoba Place at Keystone Centre

April 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

April 24 – Kitchener, ON – The Aud (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)

April 26 – Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Resort Toronto

April 28 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre

April 29 – Peterborough, ON – Peterborough Memorial Centre

May 1 – London, ON – Canada Life Place

May 2 – Ottawa, ON – The Arena at TD Place

May 4 – Sudbury, ON – Sudbury Arena

May 5 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

May 7 – Saint John, NB – TD Station

May 8 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre