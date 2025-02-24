Bachman-Turner Overdrive and the Marshall Tucker Band Announce Tour
Bachman-Turner Overdrive and the Marshall Tucker Band will coheadline a summer tour across the U.S. starting in July.
Jefferson Starship will join the veteran bands during the three-week Roll On Down the Highway 2025 run following some dates with Kansas and 38 Special.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive will concurrently play select U.S. dates without the other bands. They will also perform throughout their native Canada with April Wine and Headpins throughout April and early May.
The Marshall Tucker Band is also on the road with some solo dates in 2025.
Where Are Bachman-Turner Overdrive and the Marshall Tucker Band Playing in 2025?
Randy Bachman revived Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 2024 with a tour; he promised a live album, film and the band's first album of new material since 1984.
The band's summer tour with the Marshall Tucker Band starts on July 18 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and runs through Aug. 3 with a date in Amarillo, Texas. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.
You can see their tour itinerary below; more information can be found on the band's website.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive, the Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship Roll On Down the Highway 2025 Tour
July 18 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove
July 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Casino
July 20 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena
July 22 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium
July 24 – Appleton, WI – Neuroscience Group Field
July 25 – Terre Haute, IN – The Mill Terre Haute
July 26 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center
August 1 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Casino
August 3 – Amarillo, TX – Amarillo Civic Center Complex #
# Outlaws replacing Jefferson Starship as special guest
US Tour Dates - BTO only
July 28 – Bloomington, IL – Bloomington Center For The Performing Art
July 29 – Elk Grove Village, IL – The Village Green at the Charles Zettek Municipal Complex
July 31 – Jefferson City, MO – MU Health Care Capital Region Amphitheater
August 15 – Wendover, NV – Peppermill Casino
August 16 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar PAC
August 18 – Boise, ID – Western Idaho Fair
August 21 – Pala, CA – Pala Casino
August 22 – Ft. McDowell, AZ – We-Ko-Pa Casino
August 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino
Back In Overdrive 2025 Canada Tour Dates with April Wine and Headpins
April 1 – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre
April 3 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
April 4 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Event Centre
April 6 – Cranbrook, BC – Western Financial Place
April 8 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre
April 9 – Grand Prairie, AB – Bonnetts Energy Centre
April 11 – Calgary, AB – Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino
April 12 – Calgary, AB – Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino
April 13 – Lethbridge, AB – VisitLethbridge.com Arena
April 15 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre
April 17 – Brandon, MB – Westoba Place at Keystone Centre
April 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
April 24 – Kitchener, ON – The Aud (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)
April 26 – Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Resort Toronto
April 28 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre
April 29 – Peterborough, ON – Peterborough Memorial Centre
May 1 – London, ON – Canada Life Place
May 2 – Ottawa, ON – The Arena at TD Place
May 4 – Sudbury, ON – Sudbury Arena
May 5 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
May 7 – Saint John, NB – TD Station
May 8 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre
