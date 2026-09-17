Bachman-Turner Overdrive Expands 2027 Tour
Bachman-Turner Overdrive has expanded its 2027 tour.
More than two dozen shows, all in the U.S., were announced last month; the band has now added six dates in Australia and New Zealand.
"Wow! We're excited to celebrate decades of BTO music in 2027, and we're excited to include Australia and New Zealand in that celebration," said Randy Bachman in a press release announcing the new concerts.
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"BTO started out as a family band, and it's still a family band with my son Tal on guitars [and] vocals and his wife KoKo on drums.
"We rock solid for hours, and we play all of the BTO hits and popular album cuts. Classic rock is back, and so is BTO! So, Australia and New Zealand, get ready to join us for an evening of memories!"
Bachman-Turner Overdrive includes Randy Bachman, Tal Bachman, KoKo Bachman, bassist Lance Lapointe and guitarist Brent Knudsen.
Where Is Bachman-Turner Overdrive Playing in 2027?
The No Speed Limit 2027 tour starts on Jan. 27 in Orlando. After a month in the U.S., the band will head to Australia and New Zealand for six shows during the first week of February.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive will then play more U.S. dates at the end of February and into March, with a final show on March 20 in Carlton, Minnesota.
All of Bachman-Turner Overdrive's 2027 dates are below, along with the band's tour announcement video.
Watch BTO's No Speed Limit Tour Video
Tickets for most shows are on sale Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Bachman-Turner Overdrive's website.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive, No Speed Limit Tour 2027 Tour
January 7 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
January 8 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
January 10 - Naples, FL - Hayes Hall
January 11 - Jacksonville, FL - The Florida Theatre
January 13 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
January 15 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort Spa
January 17 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center
January 19 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre
January 21 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Bank Of America Performing Arts Center
January 23 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
January 24 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts
January 26 - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center For The Arts
February 1 - Auckland, NZ - Town Hall
February 3 - Brisbane, AU - Fortitude Music Hall
February 5 - Sydney, AU - Enmore Theatre
February 7 - Melbourne, AU - Palais Theatre
February 9 - Adelaide, AU - Thebarton Theatre
February 11 - Perth, AU - Astor Theatre
February 27 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino Xcite Center
February 28 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
March 2 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
March 3 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre
March 5 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
March 6 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center
March 9 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center
March 10 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
March 12 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
March 13 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino Resort The Pavilion
March 15 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
March 16 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Theater
March 18 - Mayetta, KS - Prairie Band Casino & Resort Great Lakes Ballroom
March 20 - Carlton, MN - Black Bear Casino Resort
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Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci