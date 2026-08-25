Bachman-Turner Overdrive has announced new tour dates, their first, for 2027.

More than two dozen U.S. dates have been added to the band's schedule on the No Speed Limit Tour.

These will be the group's first shows since pulling off the road in fall 2025.

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"I was a rock 'n' roll child at 14 after quitting classical violin and seeing Elvis on TV," said Randy Bachman in a press release announcing the tour.

"I feel fortunate and amazed to tour the first half of 2026 with Burton Cummings as the Guess Who – it's exciting to see all the zillions of fans everywhere grooving once again to those hits.

Sshimon Karmel bto 2026

"And now, I also get to tour across the U.S. with BTO as we announce our No Speed Limit Tour for next year! I'm thankful to all the rockers who keep on rockin' and inspire me!"

Where Is Bachman-Turner Overdrive Performing in 2027?

Bachman-Turner Overdrive will launch their 2027 tour on Jan. 7 in Orlando.

Over the next 10 weeks, they will perform in San Antonio, Tucson, Nashville and Des Moines, before ending with a date on March 20 in Carlton, Minnesota.

Missing Piece Group bto tour

Bachman-Turner Overdrive includes Bachman; his son Tal Bachman on guitar; daughter-in-law KoKo Bachman on drums; Lance Lapointe on bass; and Brent Knudsen on guitar.

You can see Bachman-Turner Overdrive's No Speed Limit Tour U.S. tour dates for 2027 below.

When Did the Guess Who Reunite?

Bachman and singer Cummings just wrapped up a tour as the Guess Who. The shows marked their first as the band in 23 years.

They played 35 concerts across North America starting in May; the tour concluded this past weekend with a show in Vancouver.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive, No Speed Limit Tour 2027 U.S. Tour

January 7 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

January 8 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

January 10 - Naples, FL - Hayes Hall

January 11 - Jacksonville, FL - The Florida Theatre

January 13 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

January 15 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort Spa

January 17 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center

January 19 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

January 21 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Bank Of America Performing Arts Center

January 23 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

January 24 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts

January 26 - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center For The Arts

February 27 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino Xcite Center

February 28 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

March 2 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

March 3 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre

March 5 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

March 6 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center

March 9 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center

March 10 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

March 12 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

March 13 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino Resort The Pavilion

March 15 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

March 16 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Theater

March 18 - Mayetta, KS - Prairie Band Casino & Resort Great Lakes Ballroom

March 20 - Carlton, MN - Black Bear Casino Resort