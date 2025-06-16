The B-52’s and Devo Announce Joint ‘Cosmic De-Evolution’ Tour

The B-52's and Devo will hit the road together later this year for the Cosmic De-Evolution Tour.

Though the B-52's officially retired from touring three years ago, working with Devo at the recent SNL 50th anniversary concert changed their perspective.

"When both of our bands performed at the recent SNL 50 concert at Radio City, we started talking and agreed we had to do these shows," the B-52's Cindy Wilson said in a statement (via Rolling Stone). "Believe or not, we've never done more than a festival or two together in all this time. This will be amazing and I can't wait for the B-52's to share these stages with Devo!"

"In 2022, I swore I'd never get on a tour bus again," the B-52's Fred Schneider added, "but we were careful to say to our fans that we would still perform in special situations that don't require all of the awful tour travel. Our Vegas residency is going great, and when we were offered the chance to do a small run of shows with Devo, we all said this is an extraordinary opportunity we couldn’t say no to."

The tour will begin Sept. 25 in Toronto, Ontario, before making its way to various American cities and ending on Nov. 2 in Houston. A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below.

New Wave singer Lene Lovich will serve as the tour's opening act. Presale tickets will be available starting June 16, followed by public sale on June 20.

The B-52's and Devo, Cosmic De-Evolution Tour Dates

September 24 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 25 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Oct. 2 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Oct. 4 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 5 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Oct. 16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Nov. 1 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Nov. 2 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion