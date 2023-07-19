Alice Cooper offers some fresh material, while Neil Young dusts off some unreleased stuff. Talking Heads have also expanded a groundbreaking 1984 concert performance as part of our list of August 2023 new music releases.

Road showcases a veteran touring band that includes longtime Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, among others. Cooper's first album since 2021's Detroit Stories is also available in an expanded format that includes Cooper's 2022 Hellfest performance.

The shelved Chrome Dreams finally arrives, featuring 12 tracks that Young recorded over a three-year period beginning in 1974 that were originally set for release in 1977. An expanded version of the soundtrack from Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense features two tracks not included in previous audio releases, "Cities" and "Big Business/I Zimbra."

Mammoth WVH's sophomore release, Mammoth II, once again finds Wolfgang Van Halen writing and performing all of the songs. Rick Springfield likewise played all the guitars and keyboards on his 21st album, Automatic.

More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2023 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.

Aug. 4

Jerry Garcia, Might As Well: A Round Records Retrospective

Mammoth WVH, Mammoth II

Rick Springfield, Automatic

Aug. 11

David Bowie, Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture Soundtrack (50th-anniversary edition)

Elvis Presley, Aloha From Hawaii Via Satellite (3CD/Blu-ray anniversary box)

Human League, Secrets (expanded 2CD reissue)

Liam Gallagher, Knebworth 22

Neil Young, Chrome Dreams

Public Image Ltd., End of World

Various artists, Jem Records Celebrates Ray Davies

Aug. 18

Aerosmith, Greatest Hits (3CD deluxe edition)

Dead Daisies, Best of the Dead Daisies (2CD set)

Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros, Live at Acton Town Hall, London

Talking Heads, Stop Making Sense (expanded reissue)

Various artists, Abbey Road Reimagined (Rick Wakeman, Carmine Appice, Steve Stevens, Ron Bumblefoot Thal, Paul Shaffer, others)

Aug. 25

Alice Cooper, Road

Cindy Wilson [The B-52's], Realms

September and Beyond

Jethro Tull, The Broadsword and the Beast (expanded reissue)

Peter Frampton, At Royal Albert Hall

The Doors, Live at the Matrix 1967: The Original Masters

Beck, Bogert and Appice, Live in Japan 1973, Live in London 1974

Pretenders, Relentless

Paul Rodgers, Midnight Rose

Duff McKagan, Lighthouse

Christine McVie, Christine McVie; In the Meantime (reissues)

Dolly Parton, Rockstar