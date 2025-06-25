Atari games continue to fetch big bucks on the second-hand market, nearly four decades since their initial release.

We dug through recent eBay sales of classic Atari games to find out which ones are still worth serious cash today. Here are a few takeaways from our voyage into the world of reselling retro video games:

The games everyone had (Pitfall, Space Invaders, etc.) only carry high values today if they are new and still in their factory-sealed boxes. They aren't exactly hard to find since everyone's home tended to have a copy in the 1980s.

Odd games connected to retail brands, such as Chuck Wagon dog food, tend to go for higher prices due to their limited availability.

One of the highest recent sales prices is surprisingly for a game based on math.

Here are 35 classic Atari games that are being sold for big money today.