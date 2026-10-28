Art Garfunkel has announced rescheduled tour dates for March 2027, which were originally going to take place in the U.K. in October of 2026.

Those concerts were slated for Oct. 13, 15, 17 and 19 in Watford, Manchester, Wolverhampton and London, respectively. Then Garfunkel fell ill.

"During rehearsals for my upcoming concerts, I nearly postponed a scheduled appointment with my physician," he said in a previous statement (via NME). "Thankfully, my wonderful wife, Kim, insisted that I keep it. As it turns out, I have been diagnosed with a respiratory infection, and my doctor has advised me to take some time to rest and recover."

He continued: "My heart is broken that I must postpone these performances. At this season of my life, to be so warmly received by audiences and surrounded by so much love is a gift beyond words. Singing for you has always been one of the greatest joys of my life, and the thought of disappointing you saddens me deeply."

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Now, the affected dates have been rescheduled for March 8, 11, 14 and 17 of 2027. More information on ticketing for those shows can be found on Garfunkel's website.

Before that, Garfunkel will perform one concert in Paris on March 3, and also has several shows scheduled for the U.S. in November of this year.

Art Garfunkel, 2027 Rescheduled UK Tour Dates:

March 8 - Watford, Colosseum

March 11 - Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

March 14 - London, Royal Albert Hall

March 17 - Manchester Opera House