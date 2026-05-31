Art Garfunkel made a surprise appearance on the Madison Square Garden stage Friday night, joining Charlie Puth for a performance of "The Boxer."

"He learned how to make his records from me and Paul [Simon]," Garfunkel said that evening (via Billboard). "You're my student."

And Puth heartily agreed: "I am your student. I'm not just saying that because all these wonderful people are here. The reason that I'm here right now is because of the music you've written with Paul. It's amazing."

You can watch fan-filmed footage of the duet below, captured by @7062LA on YouTube.

When Did Art Garfunkel Last Release New Music?

Garfunkel's most recent album arrived in 2024, an album called Father and Son that he made with his son Art Garfunkel Jr. Speaking with grammy.com back then, the elder Garfunkel called it a record he's "extremely proud of."

"You try not to think too much of commerce when you work," he elaborated. "I sing because I've got to sing. I make albums simply because that's what I do. You try and divorce yourself from the popularity of what you're doing. If it's not going to catch on, it's not my fault. I still have my muse. I'm still going to sing and make new records."

At present, Garfunkel has show dates — part of his What a Wonderful World Celebration Concerts series — scheduled through November of this year, both in America and in the U.K.