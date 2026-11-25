April Wine has confirmed more than a dozen North American concerts for 2027, following time spent this year supporting Triumph. The "Just Between You and Me" hitmakers still have one more 2026 show to play in Canada.

See a complete list of upcoming April Wine dates, cities and venues below, along with the new tour poster and a preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises. For more information or April Wine tickets, head over to their official website.

Triumph's celebrated reunion was unexpectedly cut short – but still left a big impression. "I never knew that they had such a big following in the U.S.," stalwart April Wine guitarist Brian Greenway recently told UCR. "It's a [sign of] respect for sure."

April Wine scored a No. 21 smash with "Just Between You and Me" in 1981. (Larry Hulst / Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) April Wine

When Does April Wine's 2027 Tour Begin?

On the cusp of his 50th year with April Wine, Greenway leads a current lineup fronted by Marc Parent, who was personally selected by co-founder Myles Goodwyn before his departure in 2023. Goodwyn died a few months later.

Greenway joined in time for 1978's First Glance, as April Wine worked toward the gold and platinum successes of 1979's Harder ... Faster and 1981's The Nature of the Beast. Both Nature of the Beast (home to "Just Between You and Me") and 1982's Power Play reached the U.S. Top 40.

READ MORE: The Big Hit That April Wine Struggled to Finish

Steve Lang, bassist on those career-making records, died in 2017. April Wine announced their split following the release of 1984's Animal Grace, then released 1985's contractually obligated Walking Through Fire. The group finally reunited in 1992.

April Wine is now rounded out by bassist Richard Lanthier and drummer Roy Nichol, who joined in 2011-12. "The chemistry in this outfit now, even down to the crew," Greenway added, "I haven't felt this way about the band being so positive since the late '70s, when we were starting to happen again."

Listen to Brian Greenway of April Wine on the 'UCR Podcast'

April Wine's 2027 Tour Dates

1/21 – Peterborough, ON @ Showplace Performance Centre

1/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

1/23 – Belleville, ON @ Empire Theatre

2/3 – Sherbrooke, QC @ Centre Culturel de L'Universite

2/4 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield

2/6 – Plattsburgh, NY @ Strand Center for the Arts

2/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

2/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Lillian S. Wells Hall at the Parker

2/12 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

2/13 – Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

3/4 – Chatham-Kent, ON @ Chatham Capitol Theatre

3/5 – Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

3/11 – Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

3/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

3/24 – Halifax, NS @ Casino Nova Scotia

3/25 – Moncton, New Brunswick @ Casino New Brunswick

Facebook / @AprilWine Facebook / @AprilWine