April brings another huge haul of Record Store Day releases, along with new albums from the Foo Fighters, Joe Jackson, Carmine Appice, Ringo Starr, Corrosion of Conformity and Bruce Hornsby, among others.

The next edition of Record Store Day will feature exclusive releases from the likes of Robert Plant, Neil Young and John Lennon. Other items set to arrive first on Record Store Day or through limited and regional runs include Alice Cooper's limited-edition picture disc edition of The Revenge of Alice Cooper, a series of three-inch Rolling Stones singles and Bruce Springsteen's Live From Asbury Park 2024.

The Foo Fighters' upcoming Your Favorite Toy LP follows 2023's But Here We Are, their first full-length since the sudden death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. This 12th studio project was advanced by several singles, including "Today's Song," "Asking for a Friend" and a cover of Minor Threat's "I Don't Wanna Hear It."

READ MORE: 2025's Best Albums

Ringo Starr's Long Long Road marks the former Beatles star's second collaboration with producer T Bone Burnett. Like 2025's well-received Look Up, Starr's new LP echoes the rootsy vibe of 1970's Beaucoup of Blues. Guests include Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent and Sarah Jarosz, among others.

Who's Releasing New Music in April 2026?

Joe Jackson returns to rock for the first time since 2019's The Fool with Hope and Fury. His 2023 album What a Racket! featured music hall compositions recorded with a 12-piece orchestra. Elsewhere, Bruce Hornsby planned to take some time off after a busy period that included four albums in five years, but then inspiration struck. Indigo Park finds him teaming up with friends like the late Bob Weir and Bonnie Raitt.

More information on these and the rest of the month's pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to bookmark our continuously updated list for details on records to be issued throughout the year.

April 3

Accept, Russian Roulette (remastered compact disc edition)

Bruce Hornsby, Indigo Park

Cactus [Carmine Appice], Temple of Blues II (with Dee Snider, Ted Nugent, Billy Sheehan, Pat Travers, Steve Morse, Tracii Guns, Joe Lynn Turner, others)

Corrosion of Conformity, Good God/Baad Man (2CD)

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, The Crazy World of Arthur Brown (expanded 2CD deluxe edition)

Curtis Mayfield, Back to the World (Quadio Blu-ray edition)

Derringer, The Complete Blue Sky Albums 1976-1978 (5CD box set)

Dinosaur Jr, Hand It Over (expanded 2CD reissue)

The Fall, Imperial Wax Solvent (expanded 3CD reissue)

Graham Central Station, Ain't No 'Bout-A-Doubt It (Quadio Blu-ray edition)

Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, Be For Real: The P.I.R. Recordings 1972-1975 (3CD box)

Hawkwind, Doremi Fasol Latido (remastered vinyl edition with bonus single)

Jimi Hendrix Experience, BBC Sessions; Winterland (vinyl reissues)

Michael Sweet [Stryper], The Master Plan

Rick Vito [Fleetwood Mac], Slidemaster

Robin Trower, Robin Trower Live! (remixed 50th anniversary 2LP vinyl reissue)

Spinners, New and Improved (Quadio Blu-ray edition)

Suzi Quatro, Rock Hard (compact disc reissue)

Tangerine Dream, Electronic Meditation (remastered reissue)

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live Revelator (orange with black swirl Vinyl reissue)

Tim Buckley, Tim Buckley (remastered Coke-bottle clear vinyl reissue)

Various artists, The Greatest Soul/Funk & Disco 12" Singles of the 70s and 80s (4CD box with Chic, Earth Wind and Fire, Maze, Parliament, S.O.S. Band, others)

April 10

Al Stewart, Year of the Cat (50th anniversary clear gold vinyl reissue)

Anthony Phillips [Genesis], Gemini: Pieces For Piano (2CD set)

Bring Me the Horizon, L.I.V.E. in Sao Paulo (CD/DVD or oxblood vinyl releases)

Duran Duran, Duran Duran [The Wedding Album]; Thank You (CD or 2LP reissues)

Joe Jackson, Hope and Fury

Scritti Politti, Songs to Remember (remastered vinyl reissue)

Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Good Evening Boys and Girls (21CD live box)

April 17

A-ha, Analogue (20th anniversary expanded 2CD reissue)

Beastie Boys, To the 5 Boroughs (expanded 2CD deluxe edition)

The Blasters, Rare Blasts: Studio Outtakes and Movie Music 1979-1985 (digital and CD editions)

Emerson Lake and Palmer, Pictures at an Exhibition (hybrid SACD reissue)

Generation Radio [Chicago/Tom Petty], Take Two

Hardline, Shout

Motorhead, On Parole Sessions (expanded 3CD/Blu-ray reissue with Atmos and new stereo mixes)

Robben Ford [George Harrison/Little Feat], Two Shades of Blue

Romeo Void, Live ’81-’85

They Might Be Giants, The World Is to Dig

Warren Zevon, Epilogue: Live at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival (opaque metallic silver vinyl 2LP reissue)

The Zombies, Begin Here (remastered mono reissue)

RECORD STORE DAY

(April 18)

RSD EXCLUSIVES

A-Ha, Analogue 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (2LP)

Alice Cooper, The Revenge of Alice Cooper: Limited Picture Disc (2LP)

Black Sabbath Featuring Tony Iommi, Seventh Star (LP)

The Blasters, Rare Blasts: Studio Outtakes and Movie Music 1979-1985 (cobalt blue 5LP edition)

Brian Wilson, On Tour 1999-2007; Imagination (LPs)

Bruce Kulick, Transformer (LP)

Bruce Springsteen, Live From Asbury Park 2024 (5LP)

Bryan Adams, Tough Town (LP)

Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band, Lick My Decals Off, Baby: Deluxe Edition (2LP)

The Cars, Heartbeat City Live (2LP)

Collective Soul, Touch and Go (LP)

Crosby Stills and Nash, The Solo Albums (4LP)

The Cult, Weapon of Choice (LP)

The Cure, Greatest Hits; Acoustic Hits (2LP sets)

The Darkness, One Way Ticket to Birmingham: Live at the NEC (2LP)

David Bowie, Hallo Spaceboy; Excerpts From Outside (LPs)

The Doors, Strange Days 1967: A Work in Progress, Part 2 (LP)

doPE [Doors' John Densmore and Chuck D], No Country for Old Men

Foreigner, Foreigner 4 Live Tour 1981-82 (2LP)

George Harrison, Dark Horse: Zoetrope Edition (LP); Extra Texture: Zoetrope Edition (LP)

Grateful Dead, Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA 6/11/76 (5LP); On a Back Porch, Vol. 3 (LP)

The Jesus and Mary Chain, Some Candy Talking (12" vinyl EP)

Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros, Global a Go-Go (2LP)

John Frusciante, To Only Record Water for Ten Days (2LP)

Joni Mitchell, For the Roses (LP)

Judas Priest, Live in Los Angeles '90 (LP)

Little Feat, Little Feat: Deluxe Edition (2LP)

Mama Cass, Dream a Little Dream: Expanded Edition (LP)

Michael Schenker Group, Best of Live MSG: 1980-1984 (LP)

Misfits, Famous Monsters (LP)

The Modern Lovers, The Modern Lovers (Picture disc LP)

Motorhead, On Parole: Steve Wilson Remix (LP); The Lost Tapes, Vol. 7: Lemmy's 50th Birthday, Live in West Hollywood 1995 (2LP)

Motley Crue, Live Wire: 45th Anniversary (12" vinyl EP)

Muse, Muscle Museum; Muse (12" vinyl EPs)

New York Dolls, One Day It Will Please Us to Remember Even This (2LP)

Pavement, Perfect Sound Forever (10" EP)

Pearl Jam, Pearl Jam React/Respond: Dark Matter Tour (7" vinyl and book)

Peter Gabriel, "Sledgehammer" (12" single)

Pink Floyd, Live From the Los Angeles Sports Arena, April 26th, 1975 (4LP or 2CD)

Pixies, Live in Newport (2LP)

Porcupine Tree, We Lost the Skyline (LP)

The Power Station, Raw Power: Live at the Spectrum, Philadelphia (3LP)

Ramones, Live in San Francisco (2LP)

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, Live From Koln 1976 (3LP)

Robert Plant, Saving Grace: All That Glitters (12" vinyl EP)

Rod Stewart, Alternate Atlantic Crossing (LP)

Rolling Stones, Big Hits: High Tide and Green Grass (Japanese import LP); "Get Off of My Cloud," "Honky Tonk Women," "Play With Fire," "Heart of Stone," "Mother's Little Helper" and "Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?" (3" records)

Skid Row, Live at the Moscow Music Peace Festival (12" picture disc)

Steely Dan, Alive in America (2LP)

Stray Cats, Rumble in Brixton: Live (2LP)

Stewart Copeland, The Rhythmatist (LP)

Stone Temple Pilots, Live at Rolling Rock 2001 (2LP)

Sugar, File Under Easy Listening: The Singles Collection (3x12" vinyl)

T. Rex, Songs from 'Marc' (LP)

Talking Heads, The CBS/Columbia Demos (2LP)

Todd Rundgren's Runt, The Necessary Cosmic Frenzy (LP)

13th Floor Elevators, We Are Not Live (LP)

Third Eye Blind, Rarities and First Drafts (LP)

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, July 16, 1978: Paradise Theater, Boston, MA (LP)

Ultravox, The Re-Mixes (LP)

Van Halen, Live in New Haven, CT 1986 (2LP)

Violent Femmes, The Blind Leading the Naked (LP)

Ween, Europe '90 (3LP)

XTC, Live Boots: Live at Emerald City 1981 (2LP)

Yes, Tales From Topographic Tours (3LP)

RSD FIRST

Bruce Springsteen, Live From Asbury Park 2024 (3CD)

Cream, Wheels of Fire: Live at the Fillmore Auditorium and Winterland Ballroom (3LP)

The dB's, Cycles Per Second: US Tour 2024 (LP)

Def Leppard, Slang (2LP)

Dinosaur Jr, Live in Hollywood 1991: The Green Mind Tour (LP)

Elton John, Positiva Presents: Elton John - The Remixes (LP)

Jerry Garcia, Reflections: 50th Anniversary (3LP)

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Live at the Ritz NYC 1981 (LP)

John Lennon, Love: Meditation Mixes (3LP)

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks, True: Deluxe Edition (2LP)

King Crimson, Live - Penn State University 29 June 1974 (2LP)

Kiss, A Special Kiss Tour Album (12" vinyl EP)

Mark Knopfler and Emmylou Harris, All the Roadrunning (2LP)

Megadeth, Hidden Treasures (LP)

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, The Live Album (2LP)

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Archive Vol. 1: 1981-1990 (2LP)

Scott Weiland, Live (LP)

Sonic Youth, Diamond Seas (12" vinyl)

Sex Pistols, Jubilee: 25th Anniversary Edition (LP)

Thin Lizzy, Live in Cleveland 1976 (2LP)

Various artists, Just Tell Me You Love Me: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac (2LP)

Various artists, Rock and Roll Doctor: Lowell George Tribute (2LP with Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Randy Newman, Eddie Money, others)

Weezer, 1192 (LP)

The Who, A Quick One (2LP)

RSD LIMITED RUN / REGIONAL FOCUS

Billy Squier, Tell the Truth: Deluxe (2LP)

Bob Mould, Body of Song: 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition (2LP)

Bruce Kulick, Transformer (CD)

Bruford, Feels Good to Me (LP)

Camper Van Beethoven, Tusk (2LP)

The Dream Syndicate, Sketches for Medicine Show (LP)

Gong, Flying Teapot (LP)

Ian Dury and the Blockheads, Live in London 1980 (2LP)

Marshall Crenshaw, The Bootleg Sounds of Marshall Crenshaw: 1984-87 (LP)

Paul Weller [The Jam/Style Council], "When Your Garden's Overgrown / Boy About Town" from Weller at the BBC Vol. 2 (7" vinyl)

Wire, Read & Burn 03 (LP)

April 24

Average White Band, Soul Searching (50th anniversary vinyl reissue)

The Cure, Boys Don't Cry [86 Mix] (CD/digital EP, 12" single or 7" single)

Elvis Presley, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (2LP vinyl release; translucent orange and yellow editions)

Foo Fighters, Your Favorite Toy

Heaven 17, Penthouse and Pavement; The Luxury Gap (Blu-ray reissue with new Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound and stereo mixes)

Jack Bruce [Cream], Halfway to the Stars: The Recordings 2001-2003 (4CD/1Blu-ray box)

John Corabi [Motley Crue], New Day (with Guns N' Roses' Richard Fortus, Marti Frederiksen, others)

Paul Weller [The Jam/Style Council], Weller at the BBC Vol. 2 (3CD or 3LP vinyl sets)

Peter Case [Plimsouls], My Life to Live: Peter Case at McCabe's

Peter Hammill [Van der Graaf Generator], A Headlong Stretch: The Fie! Albums 1992-1996 (4CD box set)

Ringo Starr, Long, Long Road (with Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Sarah Jarosz, others)

Strawbs [Rick Wakeman], A Glimpse of Heaven: Radio and TV Sessions 1966-1984 (5CD/Blu-ray Box)

Tears For Fears, The Hurting (expanded Blu-ray reissue with Atmos, 5.1 and stereo mixes)

Uriah Heep, Beautiful Dream 1975-1977 (4CD box)

Various artists, All You Good People: Britpop and Beyond 1995-1999 (4CD box with Radiohead, Pulp, the Charlatans, Paul Weller, Echo and the Bunnymen, others)

Various artists, Animals Against the Wall: A Tribute to Pink Floyd Volume II (3CD box with Tommy Shaw, Ian Anderson, John Wetton, Glenn Hughes, Steve Lukather, others)

Various artists, A World of Our Own: The UK and Irish Folk Explosion of 1965 (3CD box with Paul Simon, Marianne Faithfull, Peter and Gordon, Nico, Donovan, others)

Various artists, Rock and Roll Doctor: Lowell George Tribute (3CD box with Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Randy Newman, Eddie Money, others)

Warrant, Belly to Belly Vol. 1 (1CD/1LP deluxe reissue, CD, black or splatter 180g vinyl reissues)

Weezer, Coloring Book (limited-edition 6LP box set on matching colored vinyl)

Yes, From a Page (expanded 2CD reissue)

May and Beyond

Black Keys, Peaches!

Eagles, One of These Nights (3CD/1 Blu-ray or 3-LP releases)

INXS, Kick (high fidelity 180-gram black vinyl reissue)

Martin Barre [Jethro Tull], The Acoustic Trio and the Electric Quartet Live in the USA and Europe (2CD set)

Jack Bruce [Cream], Smiles and Grins: Broadcast Sessions 1970-2001 (remastered 4CD/2Blu-ray box)

Peter Gabriel, Live At WOMAD 1982 (first-ever CD and vinyl releases)

Peter Frampton, Carry the Light

Slayer, Hell Awaits (expanded 40th anniversary 3LP reissue)

Brian Robertson [Thin Lizzy], Diamonds and Dirt (expanded 2CD reissue)

The Who, Live at Eden Project (CD and 3LP releases)

Marillion, Marillion.com (expanded 3CD/Blu-ray box or 5LP reissues with hi-res stereo and 5.1 surround sound remixes)

Chris Squire, Fish Out of Water: The 50th Anniversary Remix (2CD and half-speed master vinyl releases)

2026's Biggest Rock Tours Rock reunions are creating some of the biggest headlines for 2026 – but there are lots of other huge shows on the way. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

They Hated Their Own Albums