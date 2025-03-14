April 2025 New Music Releases

Record Store Day brings another treasure trove of cool vinyl, while April's other new music releases also include albums from Neil Young, L.A. Guns, Elton John, Ghost, Billy Idol and others.

Young's new live project Coastal follows his first post-COVID tour, mixing songs from older LPs like 1974's On the Beach and 1978's Comes a Time with newer material from 2022's World Record. Idol describes Dream Into It, his first full-length album in more than a decade, as autobiographical. Duet partners include Joan Jett and Avril Lavigne.

Leopard Skin will be the fourth consecutive L.A. Guns LP with reunited guitarist Tracii Guns and frontman Phil Lewis, following 2023's Black Diamonds. Ghost's sixth album Skeleta is the first to feature Papa V Perpetua, the latest incarnation of bandleader Tobias Forge. Their supporting tour will include a performance at Black Sabbath’s farewell show in July.

John and Brandi Carlile completed Who Believes in Angels? in just 20 days, writing and recording with longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin, producer/co-writer Andrew Watt and a backing band featuring Chad Smith, Pino Palladino and Josh Klinghoffer.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of scheduled new music for details on records issued throughout the year.

April 4

Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen, Black Light/White Noise (vinyl release)

British Lions [Mott the Hoople], Trouble With Women (expanded anniversary reissue)

Dan Fogelberg, Souvenirs (expanded 50th anniversary edition)

Donovan, The EP Collection

Elton John and Brandi Carlile, Who Believes in Angels?

L.A. Guns, Leopard Skin

Marianne Faithfull, Greatest Hits (vinyl reissue)

Mike + the Mechanics, Looking Back: Living the Years (2LP vinyl reissue)

Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty, New York 1983: Classic Radio Broadcast Recording

Tracy Chapman, Tracy Chapman (35th anniversary vinyl reissue)

The Waterboys, Life, Death and Dennis Hopper (2CD or 2LP set with Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle, Taylor Goldsmith, others)

April 11

Bootsy Collins, Album of the Year #1 Funkateer

Johnny Winter, Texas '63-'68 (white vinyl release)

Smashing Pumpkins, Siamese Dream (double vinyl reissue)

Spin Doctors, Face Full of Cake

April 12: Record Store Day

EXCLUSIVE

Alan Parsons Project, I Robot: Work in Progress (LP)

B-52's, The B-52's (LP Picture Disc)

Bruce Springsteen and the Killers, Encore at the Garden (12" Vinyl)

The Cure, The Head on the Door (LP Picture Disc)

David Bowie, Ready, Set, Go! Live: Riverside Studios '03 (CD/2LP)

David Gilmour, Between Two Points (12" Vinyl)

Dokken, Beast From the East: Live (2LP)

Doors, Strange Days 1967: A Work In Progress (LP)

Duran Duran, Danse Macabre De Luxe (12" EP)

Eddie Vedder, Save It For Later / Room at the Top (12" Single)

Elvis Costello, Kings of America Live at the Royal Albert Hall (2LP)

Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac (LP Picture Disc)

Geddy Lee, The Lost Demos (12" Vinyl)

George Harrison, All Things Must Pass (Zoetrope Picture Disc); Be Here Now (RSD Song of the Year with Beck, 12" Single)

Grateful Dead, On a Back Porch Vol. 1 (LP); Beacon Theatre, New York, NY 6/14/76 (LP)

Hindu Love Gods, Hindu Love Gods (LP)

Jethro Tull, Songs From the Vault: 1975-1978 (2LP)

John Lennon, Yoko Ono, the Plastic Ono Band and Elephant's Memory, Power to the People: Live at the One to One Concert, New York City 1972 (EP)

Joni Mitchell, Live 1976 (3LP)

Judas Priest, Live in Atlanta '82 (2LP)

Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos, Live 3.10.22 (EP)

Lou Reed, Metal Machine Music (2LP)

Motley Crue, Smokin' in the Boys Room / Home Sweet Home (Vinyl)

Neil Finn, Sessions at West 54th Street (2LP)

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, Echoes: Live (12" Single)

Pixies, Bossanova / Trompe Le Mode: Live From Europe 2023 (2LP)

Prince and the New Power Generation, Live at Glam Slam (3LP)

Queen, De Lane Lea Demos (Vinyl)

Ramones, Loco Live (2LP)

Replacements, Tim (2LP)

Ronnie Wood, Live at Electric Ladyland (LP)

Soul Asylum, After the Flood: Live From the Grand Forks Prom, June 28, 1997 (2LP)

Starship, We Built This City (12" Picture Disc)

Stone Temple Pilots, Live in New Haven 1994 (2LP)

Sweet, Desolation Boulevard - 50th Anniversary: Live and Demos (LP)

Talking Heads, Live on Tour (2LP)

Tesla, Real 2 Reel Vol. 2 (Vinyl)

Thin Lizzy, Jailbreak: Alternate Version (LP)

Thirteenth Floor Elevators, Houston Music Theatre, Live 1967 (LP)

Todd Rundgren, Initiation (2LP)

Thompson Twins, Into the Gap: Live! (2LP)

Wang Chung, Everybody Have Fun Tonight (10" Vinyl)

War, Why Can't We Be Friends: 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition (3LP)

Warren Zevon, Piano Fighter: The Giant Years (4LP)

Yes, Live at the Rainbow, London, England 12/16/1972 (3LP)

RSD FIRST

Black Sabbath, The Eternal Idol (LP)

Collective Soul, Blender (LP)

Dave Stewart, Dave Sings Dylan (LP)

Clarence White, Melodies From a Byrd in Flyte: 1963-1973 (LP)

Elton John, Live at the Rainbow Theatre (LP)

Jerry Garcia Band, Don't Let Go: Orpheum Theatre, San Francisco - May 21, 1976 (4LP)

Mark Knopfler, One Take Radio Sessions (LP)

Oasis, Time Flies: 1994-2009 (4LP)

U2 and Brian Eno, Passengers: Original Soundtracks 1 - 30th Anniversary Edition (2LP)

Peter Gabriel, OVO (2LP)

Peter Tosh, Greatest Hits (LP)

Rage Against the Machine, Live on Tour 1993 (2LP)

Rolling Stones, Out of Our Heads: U.S. Version (LP)

Roger Waters, The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux: Live (LP)

Scott Ian, Black Knight Sword of Rage: Music From the Original Pinball Soundtrack (LP)

Sly and the Family Stone, The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967 (LP)

Sting, Sting 3.0 Live (2LP)

T. Rex, Bolan B-Sides (2LP)

Throwing Muses, Live in Providence (LP)

Todd Rundgren, The Arena Tour Live (2LP)

Tom Waits, Get Behind the Mule: Spiritual / Get Behind the Mule (7" Vinyl)

LIMITED / REGIONAL

Blasters, An American Music Story: The Complete Studio Recordings 1979-1985 (5LP)

Nektar, Remember the Future: 50th Anniversary Remix (LP)

Saxon, Wheels of Steel: 45th Anniversary Edition (2LP)

April 18

Hawkwind, There Is No Space For Us (1CD, 3CD clamshell box, double black or galaxy-colored LP)

Melvins, Thunderball

Neil Young, Coastal

Tangerine Dream, Phaedra (50th anniversary 6CD reissue box)

Tom Petty, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers; You’re Gonna Get It! (vinyl reissues)

Various artists, Get Ready for the Countdown: Mod, Brit Soul, R&B and Freakbeat Nuggets (3CD clamshell box with the Moody Blues, Small Faces, Jack Bruce, others)

April 25

Anthony Phillips [Genesis], Sail the World (remastered and expanded 2CD reissue)

Aretha Franklin, Live at Fillmore West (Quadio Blu-ray reissue with quadraphonic and hi-res stereo mixes)

Billy Idol, Dream Into It

Camel, Music Inspired by 'The Snow Goose' (2CD/Blu-ray edition)

Curtis Mayfield, Roots (Quadio Blu-ray reissue with quadraphonic and hi-res stereo mixes)

Ghost, Skeleta

Joan Osborne, Dylanology Live

Prince, Purple Rain (Blu-ray Dolby Atmos remix)

Robin Trower, Come and Find Me

Sex Pistols, Live in the USA 1978 (3CD set or individual special-edition vinyl releases)

Simple Minds, Live in the City of Diamonds (2CD set)

Spinners, Pick of the Litter (Quadio Blu-ray reissue with quadraphonic and hi-res stereo mixes)

Tim Burgess, Tim's Listening Party Pt. 1 (2LP translucent green vinyl edition with John Lennon, Suede, Breeders, Dexys Midnight Runners, others)

Various artists, Dear Mr Fantasy: A Celebration for Jim Capaldi Featuring the Music of Jim Capaldi and Traffic (2CD/Blu-ray with Steve Winwood, Pete Townshend, Joe Walsh, Bill Wyman, others)

May and Beyond

Pink Floyd, At Pompeii - MCMLXXII (first-ever @LP vinyl and CD release)

Eric Clapton, Unplugged: Enhanced Edition (2CD or 3LP set)

Roxy Music, Avalon (Blu-ray reissue with new Dolby Atmos 5.1 and stereo mixes)

Neal Casal [Blackfoot, Chris Robinson Brotherhood], No One Above You: The Early Years 1991-1998 (vinyl release)

Don Felder [Eagles], The Vault: 50 Years of Music (With David Paich, Steve Lukather, Jim Keltner, others)

Grateful Dead, Enjoy the Ride (60CD box); The Music Never Stopped (6LP, 3CD and digital release)

Doobie Brothers, Walk This Road (with Mick Fleetwood, Mavis Staples, others)

Genesis, The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway: 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition (4CD/Dolby Atmos mix Blu-ray or 5LPs/Dolby Atmos mix Blu-ray)

Van Morrison, Remembering Now

