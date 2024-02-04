Annie Lennox Pays Tribute to Sinead O’Connor at Grammys

Annie Lennox appeared during the in memoriam section of the Grammys on Sunday evening, performing "Nothing Compares 2 U" in tribute to Sinead O'Connor.

The section began with Stevie Wonder acknowledging the loss of Tony Bennett. Various other artists who passed away in 2023 were then shown on the screen. O'Connor passed away in July of last year at the age of 56.

Lennox, dressed all in black, then took the stage to perform "Nothing Compares 2 U," originally written by Prince but covered by O'Connor for her 1990 album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got. She was joined Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman of Prince & the Revolution.

At the end of her performance, Lennox called for "peace" and "artists for cease fire."

Lennox herself is a four-time Grammy winner and 15-time nominee. Her former Eurythmics bandmate Dave Stewart recently noted that Lennox has decided to retire from touring, though she has made a few special occasion appearances.

This year's Grammys saw a number of wins by classic rock artists. Joni Mitchell won for Best Folk Album, while Metallica took home the award for Best Metal Performance. The Beatles claimed Best Video for the animated "I'm Only Dreaming," while the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream earned Best Music Film.

