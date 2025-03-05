Why Heart’s Ann Wilson Is Using a Wheelchair and Sling on Tour

Ann Wilson says the wheelchair and arm sling she's been using on Heart's current tour isn't a remnant of her recent cancer battle.

"It's not about cancer, it's about me being a klutz," the singer explained on her After Dinner Thinks With Ann Wilson podcast, revealing that she fell in a parking lot five days before the tour started, "busting her elbow in three places and then having to have it pinned back together with screws and all that kind of stuff."

Read More: Heart Returns to Touring Following Ann Wilson's Cancer Battle

Heart was forced to cut their 2024 tour plans short so Wilson could have preventative chemotherapy, but she's in the clear now, and the band returned to the road last weekend with a show in Las Vegas.

"The pain level is still way too much to take it out of the sling," Wilson said of her arm injury. "So I chose to sit because then I can just concentrate on singing and not keeping my balance and having somebody out there catching me when I reel to the side."

She admitted that she's been somewhat surprised by the reaction from some fans. "I think it's looked on as some kind of admission of vulnerability," she theorized. "And we have to look at the person and go, 'Oh that's too bad' and bring negativity into it. It doesn't have to be that way. No, it's a great tool. And I'll be up and out of it after a while."

Earlier this week Heart announced a spring "Evening with..." tour, which will see the band perform two separate sets at each show.